Sean 'Diddy' Combs' projected Diddy prison release date has been advanced again. Federal Bureau of Prisons records now indicate he is due for release on 23 February 2028, several weeks earlier than the mid-April target previously recorded.

The 56-year-old music entrepreneur is currently held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey as he serves out the remainder of his federal sentence. The change follows a pattern of incremental revisions to his projected exit that have occurred since he began serving time last autumn.

Background to the Conviction

ABC News reported that the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a high-profile trial. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Sentencing took place on 3 October 2025 before Judge Arun Subramanian, who handed down a 50-month term in prison. Combs was also ordered to pay a fine of $500,000 (£372,720) and will face five years of supervised release after his release from custody.

He had been detained since his September 2024 arrest and received credit for time already spent in custody when formal service of the sentence began in late October 2025, with roughly 14 months already applied toward the total. The trial featured testimony from several witnesses over the course of several weeks.

Read more Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing Update: Jail Term Reduced Again For Music Star Waiting On Appeal Verdict Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing Update: Jail Term Reduced Again For Music Star Waiting On Appeal Verdict

Diddy Prison Release Date Adjustments

Combs' projected release date has undergone several adjustments since the sentencing. It was initially listed around May 2028 before shifting to June 2028, then to April 2028 and subsequently to the current February 2028 figure. The Federal Bureau of Prisons as per USA Today has not provided specific details on the latest revision but has explained in general terms that such changes typically arise from good conduct time, credits for participation in approved programmes and activities, and pre-sentencing detention credits.

Combs has taken part in the Residential Drug Abuse Program at Fort Dix, an intensive treatment course that offers eligible inmates the possibility of additional sentence reductions of up to one year.

A recent post from the Deadline account on X noted that 'Diddy is set right now to be let out of the Garden State's FCI Fort Dix on February 23, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That's the third cut in Combs' sentence in the past few months as it went to April 23 last fall and then more recently to April 15'.

Diddy is set right now to be let out of the Garden State’s FCI Fort Dix on February 23, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons.



That’s the third cut in Combs’ sentence in the past few months as it went to April 23 last fall and then more recently to April 15… — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 16, 2026

These modifications align with standard federal prison practices and do not indicate any extraordinary measures. The adjustments reflect routine application of federal sentencing rules rather than any unique circumstances in his case.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Combs' legal representatives are pursuing an appeal against the conviction, with the process expected to continue through the appellate courts in the months ahead. At the same time he remains the subject of multiple civil actions brought by former associates and others alleging various forms of misconduct, all of which he has denied.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has reiterated its policy of not discussing the specific conditions or release planning for any individual inmate. As of mid-June 2026 Combs continues to serve his sentence at Fort Dix under the updated Diddy prison release date of 23 February 2028. His appeal remains pending while routine sentence calculations continue to apply in line with federal guidelines.