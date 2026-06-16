Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been handed another projected prison release reduction, with Federal Bureau of Prisons records now listing 23 February 2028 for the music star as he continues to fight his conviction on appeal.

The latest shift, reported on 15 June, trims more time off a sentence that has already been adjusted several times while Combs remains at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

How His Release Date Keeps Shifting

The news came after the Bureau's online inmate locator once again adjusted Combs' projected release, without any public explanation. That opacity is standard for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but it has left fans and critics alike trying to reverse‑engineer what is going on from court filings and scraps of attorney comment.

Combs is currently housed at FCI Fort Dix, a low‑security federal prison in southern New Jersey, and he has been participating in a residential drug‑abuse rehabilitation programme while there. His lawyers specifically angled for that placement.

'In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,' attorney Teny Geragos wrote in an October 2025 filing, as reported by People.

Defence lawyer Scott Rosenblum, who is not involved in the case, told Us Weekly that inmates who complete the Residential Drug Abuse Program, known as RDAP, are typically eligible for up to a year off their sentence. 'If Combs successfully completes his RDAP, he is likely to get a year off his sentence,' Rosenblum said.

Appeal Fight In The Background As Sentencing Update Rolls In

The latest Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentencing update lands while the musician is still fighting to overturn his conviction and sentence altogether. His legal team filed a formal appeal with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit last December, challenging both the guilty verdict and the 50‑month term.

In a March appellate brief obtained by People, Combs' lawyers described the prison sentence as a 'perversion of justice.' They urged the court to order his 'immediate release and a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.'

The defence argument is that the Mann Act was stretched far beyond what Congress intended and that the adults involved chose to participate.

Federal prosecutors, in their own filings, have urged the appeals court to reject those claims in full. They said Combs was a repeat offender and insisted the trial judge was right to weigh the way he allegedly treated the people around him.

'According to Combs, the district court should have closed its eyes to how he carried out his Mann Act offences and abused his victims — violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them and plying them with drugs,' prosecutors wrote.

The appeal remains pending before the Second Circuit.

Why Sean Diddy Combs Went To Prison In The First Place

In July 2025, following a high‑profile federal trial in New York, a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, a century‑old law that bars moving people across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Prosecutors alleged that Combs spent years flying girlfriends and male sex workers around the United States for drug‑fuelled sexual encounters in multiple locations. They argued that behind the gloss of private jets and parties was a pattern of control, abuse and manipulation.

In October, the court sentenced him to 50 months in federal prison, roughly four years and two months. At the same time, the jury acquitted him of separate s**‑trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that carried potential life sentences. That split verdict left Combs branded a convicted felon but spared him the most devastating outcome on the charge sheet.

Throughout, Combs has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty and insisting the s**** encounters were consensual. In a pre‑sentencing letter to the judge, he admitted he had 'lost his way' in 'drugs and excess', but his lawyers maintain that moral regret and criminal liability are two different things.

Inside Fort Dix: Rehab, Routine And A 'Paralegal' Turn

Away from the legal fireworks, there is the more mundane question of what life actually looks like for one of hip‑hop's most recognisable figures inside a low‑security federal jail.

According to a recent Us Weekly cover story, Combs has been working in the Fort Dix prison library, shelving books, organising materials and helping other inmates pick out what to read. He is also said to be playing basketball in the yard to stay active, a far cry from red carpets and awards nights but, in its own way, a structured routine.

His lawyer Juda Engelmayer said that Combs has become heavily involved in his own legal strategy during the appeal. 'He's focused on the appeal,' Engelmayer said, describing him as 'remarkably positive' and 'hopeful.'

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'He's become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already,' Engelmayer added. 'My experience is that clients who are deeply involved in their cases are the ones who get further.'

The Sean Diddy Combs sentencing update follows a series of quiet recalculations that have steadily trimmed his expected time behind bars.

When the 56‑year‑old first entered federal custody to serve a 50‑month sentence for prostitution‑related offences, his out‑date was posted as 4 June 2028. It was later moved to 25 April 2028, then 15 April 2028.