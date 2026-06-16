Jelly Roll has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of nearly a decade, Bunnie XO, bringing renewed attention to her earlier public account of the affair that she says left her 'so heartbreaking.'

According to TMZ, it was Jelly Roll who filed for divorce in May. It was added that the decision for the two celebrities to go their separate ways was a mutual agreement.

After tying the knot in 2016, both admitted that they experienced ups and downs throughout their marriage. However, it appears that alleged affairs involving the 41-year-old country singer played a significant role in the falling out between Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO. Bunnie revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her partner had an affair three years into their marriage.

'It was about a 10-month to a year-long affair. When I found out about it, it was just so heartbreaking,' Bunnie XO revealed.

The female podcaster added that this led to them separating for a period of time. However, Jelly Roll later returned, after which she decided to give the 41-year-old a second chance.

'I also believe that I have been given so many second chances in my life. I truly believed that that man deserved a second chance and I gave it to him,' Bunnie XO shared.

However, she made it clear that it was a second and final chance, stressing that a third instance would not warrant another.

'Will he get a third? Absolutely f***ing not,' she added.

Read more 10 Photos of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Before They Filed For Divorce: Inside their 10-Year Relationship 10 Photos of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Before They Filed For Divorce: Inside their 10-Year Relationship

Public Never Saw Things Behind the Scenes

The lives of the couple appeared very open, although many never saw what really went on in the private lives of Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll. From the outside, most saw their relationship as strong, although the podcaster explained that people never truly knew what was happening behind the scenes.

'I'm like, you guys don't know the hell we've been through. I think everybody thinks it's cute to say those phrases, and I know they mean it with good intention. But at the same time, I want them to know the lore behind where we got, because I don't ever want people to compare themselves to us,' Bunnie XO stated.

Jelly Roll Admits Fault

On his end, Jelly Roll admitted that cheating on Bunnie XO was something he would rather forget. Although he did not go into detail about that affair, he admitted that it stemmed from hanging out with the wrong people.

'One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,' Jelly Roll admitted on the Human School podcast in October 2025. 'I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,' he added.

Relationship History

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO first met in 2015 at one of the former's concerts held at Las Vegas' County Saloon. Both dated for about a year and Jelly surprised Bunnie in 2016 after proposing on stage in Las Vegas in 2016. Not long after that same night, both secretly got married without informing family or friends.

Unfortunately, the romance of the couple went south as challenges to their relationship came. That included Bunnie XO having to accept Jelly Roll for the person he was – one the included being a stepmother to two of the country singer's kids: Bailee and Noah, children Jelly Roll had from previous relationships.

Despite the trials, both tried to work things out. Jelly Roll admitted that he was very much in love with Bunnie XO but knew he had to do his part.

Unfortunately, all efforts to save the marriage failed and led to this unfortunate parting of ways. Based on how their marriage turned out, mutually agreeing to go different ways was hard was likely the best resolution to their fractured relationship.