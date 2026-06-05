Jennifer Garner has said her divorce from Ben Affleck had such an 'upheaval' effect on her family in 2015 that she hardly worked for a long time, in comments published by InStyle on 3 June. The actress was reflecting on how motherhood and the breakdown of her marriage forced her to step back from Hollywood for years.

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years before announcing their separation in June 2015, a day after their anniversary. Their divorce was finalised in 2018, but the split cast a long shadow over the household while their three children were still young.

Jennifer Garner On The Cost Of Divorce

Garner told InStyle that acting already comes with long pauses for women who become mothers, because pregnancy, childbirth and recovery can take a year or more away from work. She said that when her children were little, she 'worked so little,' and then the upheaval in her family meant she 'really hardly worked for a long time.'

She added that she has had 'this year and a half' to indulge in acting again, describing the job as 'very selfish' because it follows the actor's schedule, not the children's. 'It's not about pickups and drop offs or making it home for dinner,' she said.

Garner made clear, though, that the pause was not about rejecting the work. 'I feel lucky because I really come at [acting] from a place of joy,' she said, adding that she is not 'tortured' by it and that she simply 'really love[s] to do it.'

She also said motherhood changed the way she thinks about balance. 'You have to raise yourself at the same time,' she said, urging people to be 'radically kind' about how imperfect it all is. 'There's no such thing as balance. There's no such thing as doing it right,' she added.

The actress and Affleck share three children: Violet, 20; Seraphina, 17; and Samuel, 13. They were once one of Hollywood's most watched couples, but their marriage ended under intense public scrutiny.

The Family Fallout

Garner and Affleck announced their separation in a joint statement in June 2015, saying they had made the difficult decision to divorce and asking for privacy as they focused on co-parenting. At the time, they stressed love, friendship and family, which is what celebrity couples often say when they are trying to stop the story from spinning further out of control.

The relationship did not end neatly in public, but over the years both have appeared to work hard at keeping the family intact in the ways that matter most to their children. Garner later began dating businessman John Miller in 2018, and the two are still together. Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, married her in Las Vegas in 2022 and split from her in April 2024.

Even so, Garner's latest remarks suggest the aftermath of the divorce was more disruptive than many fans may have realised. The InStyle interview frames her career slowdown not as a retreat from ambition, but as the result of trying to manage motherhood, public scrutiny and the breaking up of a home all at once.

A Quieter Career Path

Read more Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce: JLo Admits She 'Should Have Done It Sooner' on Kimmel Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce: JLo Admits She 'Should Have Done It Sooner' on Kimmel

What stands out in Garner's comments is not bitterness but discipline. She seems to have understood early on that family life and an acting career would require trade-offs, and that after the divorce those trade-offs became harder to ignore. That is not glamorous, but it is honest, which is more than can be said for much of the mythology surrounding Hollywood breakups.

Garner also sounds like someone who has made peace with the fact that she cannot do everything at once. She spoke about being more selective now and choosing projects closer to Los Angeles so she can balance work with her children's lives. There is a maturity to that, and a little weariness too, the kind that comes from deciding that constant motion is not the same thing as progress.

The point of her interview is not that divorce destroyed her career, but that it changed its rhythm. For years, family came first, and work had to fit around the damage, the children and the rebuilding. That is the quieter truth here, and probably the more human one.