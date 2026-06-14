Oliver Tree, the bowl-cut eccentric who turned internet absurdism into chart-topping anthems, is dead at 32. He was named by Brazilian outlet O Dia among the six victims identified by Rio de Janeiro Civil Police following a mid-air helicopter collision in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighbourhood in the city's western zone, on Sunday morning, 14 June 2026. According to CNN Brazil, citing the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, Tree and five others were killed after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in the south-west of the city. The other victims aboard Tree's helicopter were passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, the Argentine YouTuber known as Gaspi, who had 2.5 million Instagram followers, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilot Alexandre Souza. The pilot of the second aircraft, Charles Marsillac, was flying solo.

Tree was in Brazil as part of his world tour. He had performed in São Paulo on 6 June 2026 and was next scheduled to play in Lisbon, Portugal, on 1 July. No official statement from his management had been issued at the time of publication.

From Santa Cruz to Atlantic Records: The Making of an Unlikely Icon

Born Oliver Tree Nickell on 29 June 1993, in Santa Cruz, California, Tree was synonymous with his bowl cut and vibrant 1980s fashion. He spent his early years producing dubstep and performing in the San Francisco Bay Area under the alias 'Tree', releasing his debut EP, Demons, in 2013 under London-based R&S Records. The EP gained some recognition after the track caught the attention of Radiohead's Thom Yorke, who had praised his cover of their song 'Karma Police.'

Tree studied music technology at the California Institute of the Arts and made his television debut in November 2016, performing with Getter on Last Call with Carson Daly. That same year, his feature on Whethan's 'When I'm Down' spread rapidly across early TikTok and social media, putting his voice in front of millions. Shortly after the song's release, he signed to Atlantic Records.

The 2018 EP 'Alien Boy' saw Tree's stock rise not only in the electronic music space but also in online culture. His double music video 'All That x Alien Boy', which he wrote and directed himself, amassed over 50 million views and introduced his retro-oddball aesthetic to a general audience.

'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You': The Songs That Crossed Every Platform

Tree built a significant following on social media, particularly on TikTok, where he had amassed 15.4 million followers. His biggest single on the platform, 'Life Goes On,' took off in 2021 and has since been used in over 3.7 million videos, while 'Miss You,' a dance-oriented track with pitched-up vocals, has been used 1.5 million times.

'Life Goes On' was written and produced alongside DJ Getter and released on 28 May 2021 through Atlantic Records, as the second single from the deluxe version of his debut album Ugly Is Beautiful. Tree stated in an interview that the song is about 'a problematic relationship where one person treats the other person badly' and that people 'shouldn't waste time on toxic people.'

The music video for 'Life Goes On' accumulated more than 464 million views on YouTube, while 'Miss You', his collaboration with German DJ Robin Schulz, has received more than 382 million views on the same platform. 'Miss You' peaked at number 84 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and garnered more than 740 million Spotify streams, while 'Life Goes On' exceeded 660 million streams on the same platform. Across all his catalogue, some tracks surpassed 700 million streams and he carried over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify at the time of his death.

A Complete Discography Cut Short

Tree released four studio albums with Atlantic Records: 'Ugly Is Beautiful' (2020), 'Cowboy Tears' (2022), 'Alone in a Crowd' (2023), and his most recent, 'Love You Madly, Hate You Badly', which dropped in April 2026. He also performed at Coachella 2026 alongside Subtronics just two months before his death.

He also directed his own music videos, which were known for their highly theatrical and eccentric style. He set the Guinness World Record for the world's largest kick scooter in 2020, as well, a feat entirely consistent with a career built on deliberate, joyful absurdity.

Oliver Tree Nickell built an audience not by fitting into a genre but by making the internet itself his medium, accumulating hundreds of millions of streams across a four-album catalogue he completed just weeks before his death. Authorities in Brazil have opened an investigation into the collision, and no cause has yet been officially confirmed.