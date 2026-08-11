Usher is facing renewed backlash after a viral video resurfaced showing the R&B star appearing to wait for a doorman to hold open an already-opened door as he left Paris' Baccarat Hotel.

The footage, originally captured in April 2025, has resurfaced on X and is circulating widely again. In the clip, Usher is seen leaving the luxury venue with a female companion, who opens the glass door and walks outside first. The singer follows, catches the door, but then appears to pause and look towards a nearby doorman.

The employee quickly approaches and holds the door for Usher, prompting critics to accuse the 47-year-old Grammy winner of acting entitled or displaying 'diva' behaviour. Others, however, have defended the singer, arguing that holding doors for guests is part of a doorman's role at a luxury hotel.

The Viral Footage at the Baccarat Hotel

The incident took place while Usher was in Paris during his European 'Past, Present, Future' tour in April 2025. Reports identified the location as the Baccarat Hotel, where the singer had reportedly been dining with a female companion.

In the footage, Usher appears to stop in the doorway rather than walk through immediately. He looks towards a uniformed doorman and gestures for assistance. The staff member then rushed towards the entrance and held the door open as Usher exited.

Now Usher 🤨🧐 Bruh just walk thru the Door 🚪 this was so Unnecessary 😅 pic.twitter.com/Wo33weisgF — Thaddy Bear Collections 🐻 (@4EverThad) August 9, 2026

The clip does not capture any clear conversation between Usher and the doorman, so his intentions cannot be established from the footage alone. However, the brief interaction has prompted a fresh wave of criticism as the video circulates again.

Internet's Reaction to Usher's Gesture

Much of the reaction has centred on whether Usher could have simply walked through the door himself.

'What a fucking prick,' one commenter wrote, while another asked: 'Did this nigga really make the guy come hold the door for him?'

What a fucking prick https://t.co/dKuDgFqzJ2 — JP (@Jowl30) August 10, 2026

A third criticised Usher for appearing to expect the employee to assist him after his female companion had already opened the door, writing: 'He wasn't a gentleman enough to open the door for that woman then he locked eyes w/ another man to be one for him.'

Another viewer said celebrities were becoming 'more and more insufferable,' objecting to public figures treating workers 'like they slaves.'

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Others branded the moment 'diva' behaviour, while memes about celebrity privilege and fame further amplified the debate.

Fans Defend the R&B Artist

Not everyone interpreted the interaction as offensive. Some viewers argued that opening doors for guests is precisely part of a doorman's job, particularly at a luxury establishment serving high-profile guests.

'Why is this going viral, that's literally that man's job, to hold open doors,' one defender wrote, arguing that Usher's status as a wealthy celebrity meant such service was part of the experience.

Others pointed out that the footage does not show Usher shouting at, insulting or physically mistreating the employee. They suggested viewers were judging a brief interaction without knowing what may have happened before the camera started recording.

The competing reactions have turned a few seconds of footage into a wider debate over celebrity etiquette, service workers and the expectations surrounding luxury treatment.