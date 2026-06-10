More than 300 migrants headed for the UK were kidnapped in Libya for ransom and threatened with kidney removal after survivors narrate one of the most disturbing escalations of violence along North African migration routes in recent years.

The men, all from Iraqi Kurdistan and reportedly en route to Europe via Libya, were abducted by armed militias who demanded thousands of dollars from families and allegedly threatened to harvest organs if payments were not made.

The BBC reports that at least one hostage died during captivity, while others have since been released or returned home. The full number of those still missing remains unclear.

The revelations come after an investigation into smuggling networks operating between Iraqi Kurdistan and Europe, where organised trafficking routes pass through Libya, a country described by UN advisers as lacking consistent central authority and heavily influenced by rival armed groups.

Smuggling Route Through Libya Intercepted

The group of migrants had reportedly been organised by smugglers in Iraqi Kurdistan and flown into Libya as part of a journey towards Europe and, ultimately, the UK.

But instead of continuing towards the Mediterranean coast, they were intercepted and taken to a guarded compound controlled by a militia operating in the region.

According to testimonies gathered by the BBC, the militia accused the smugglers of failing to pay agreed fees for safe passage and then demanded $5,000 (£3,700) per hostage from families. When payments were delayed or refused, captors allegedly issued threats that payments would instead be 'taken with a kidney,' a reference to forced organ removal.

Former captives described being held in overcrowded and heavily restricted conditions, with as many as 178 people confined to a single cell. One teenager told reporters that detainees were kept in darkness for months, forced to sleep sitting upright due to lack of space, and beaten if they failed to comply with captors' demands.

Survivors also described a system of escalating punishment tied to ransom payments, including restricted food access and physical abuse.

In some cases, families said they were sent photographs and videos of injured or distressed relatives while negotiations over payments continued.

Forced Organ Removal Threat

The most serious allegations emerging from the investigation relate to claims of forced medical procedures. Some released hostages and families said they received images showing scars they believed were consistent with surgical incisions.

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One consultant reviewed images and said they appeared consistent with kidney surgery, though there is no confirmed evidence that organ removal took place.

Officials and investigators have not independently verified organ harvesting in these specific cases, and the BBC notes that the claims remain unconfirmed. However, kidnapping for ransom along Libyan migration routes has been widely documented, with criminal networks exploiting fragmented governance and the presence of multiple armed groups.

A UN adviser familiar with trafficking patterns in Libya said the country's instability creates conditions where smuggling networks and militias can operate with limited oversight, making accountability extremely difficult.

The migrants involved in this case were reportedly linked to smuggling operations run from the town of Ranya in Iraqi Kurdistan, an area described in a Chatham House report as being connected to active trafficking networks.

One smuggler, identified in reports as Noah Aaron, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in France for separate offences involving smuggling and money laundering. Another alleged associate was arrested following a related BBC investigation.

An Unsafe Network Of Migrant Smuggling

The BBC investigation suggests that multiple groups of migrants were affected during the summer of 2025, all following similar routes through Libya before being detained and held for ransom.

At least 110 hostages were reportedly repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan in January after payments were made or negotiations concluded. Some survivors who returned home described extreme conditions inside detention compounds. One man showed scars from burns he said were inflicted during torture.

Despite the accounts, migration flows from Iraqi Kurdistan towards Europe have continued, according to officials in the Kurdistan Regional Government. Authorities there have urged returnees to share their experiences publicly in an attempt to discourage others from attempting the journey.

One senior official described a recurring cycle in which families continue to send relatives abroad even after deaths or disappearances, exposing the persistence of smuggling networks despite the risks involved. He cited cases in which families learned of suspected deaths linked to organ removal, yet other relatives still attempted the same route.

For now, investigations into smuggling operations and associated militias are ongoing, but the scale of trafficking activity across Libya continues to present major challenges for enforcement and prosecution.