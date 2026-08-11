A Texas mother accused of murdering her three‑year‑old daughter nearly 30 years ago has been arrested in Mexico, ending a fugitive hunt that began in the late 1990s. Law enforcement authorities confirmed on Monday, 10 August, that 48‑year‑old Maria Narez was apprehended on Saturday, 8 August, bringing an end to her status as a fugitive that had persisted since late 1997.

Narez had been sought by authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, to face a capital murder charge in connection with the 1996 death of her young daughter, Kassandra White.

Texas Child Murder Suspect Caught After Decades

Official records from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office show that proceedings against Narez began shortly after the child's death. She was initially indicted on a capital murder charge by a Tarrant County grand jury in April 1997. Following her arrest, her bail was set and later reduced by the court to $25,000.

After posting the reduced bond, Narez was released from detention pending trial. She failed to appear for subsequent court hearings scheduled later that year. A warrant for her arrest was issued in late 1997 after she absconded, with investigators later determining that she had crossed the border into Mexico to avoid prosecution.

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Mother Indicted in Daughter's Death

Despite Narez's flight from the jurisdiction, state prosecutors in Texas continued to pursue the case.

In 1999, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office secured a re‑indictment from a grand jury, formally preserving the capital murder charges against her on the court docket.

According to the indictment, three‑year‑old Kassandra died in mid‑November 1996. Court records allege that Narez caused her daughter's death by shaking her and throwing her into a wall, causing the toddler's head to strike a door.

The case remained an active priority for local investigators, who maintained contact with federal and international law enforcement bodies over the following decades.

Multi‑Agency Operation Leads To Arrest in Mexico

The search concluded on Saturday, 8 August, through a co‑ordinated operation between American and Mexican authorities.

The arrest was carried out through joint intelligence and operational efforts involving the Mexico Interpol office, the United States Marshals Service, the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Department of Justice Office of International Affairs and criminal investigators from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office announced the capture on Monday, 10 August, saying that the passage of time had not reduced efforts to bring the defendant before the court.

'Before the case could go to trial, Narez fled and has remained a fugitive for decades. She was arrested Saturday in Mexico,' the District Attorney's Office said in a public statement.

Extradition Proceedings and Return to Texas

Narez remains in custody in Mexico while authorities begin the formal international extradition proceedings required to return her to the United States. Once the extradition process is completed, she will be transferred to Tarrant County, Texas, where she is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the capital murder charge before a state district judge.

Operational details, including the Mexican municipality where Narez was living and the exact circumstances of her arrest, have not been publicly disclosed by law enforcement agencies.

'The DA's office never gave up on bringing Narez back to face the charge against her and answer for the death of her daughter,' the District Attorney's Office added, stating that the prosecution will proceed once she is returned to state custody.