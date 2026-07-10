Reports of UFO or UAP sightings continue to capture public attention. While many mysterious objects eventually turn out to have ordinary explanations, one investigator who has spent years examining alleged UFOs believes the first few moments after spotting something unusual are crucial.

Mick West, a prominent investigator and long-time analyst of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), says people who witness something strange in the sky should focus on collecting reliable evidence rather than making assumptions. Over the years, West has investigated roughly 1,000 potential UAP sightings, using digital forensic techniques and publicly available data to determine whether incidents have conventional explanations.

According to West, the most valuable piece of evidence is an original video file captured directly on the device. A downloaded or shared version often strips away important technical information that investigators rely on during analysis.

Flight Tracking and Video Analysis Can Rule Out Many 'UFOs'

West says modern technology has transformed the way suspected UFO sightings are investigated. Among the tools he recommends is 'Invisor,' a software capable of displaying detailed technical information embedded in video, audio and photo files. This metadata can reveal when and how footage was recorded and help determine whether it has been altered.

West also points investigators toward 'Sitrec,' an analysis platform he developed that combines line-of-sight mapping, flight data integration and sensor recreation to reconstruct what a witness may have seen. Another key resource is the free flight-tracking app 'FlightRadar24,' which allows users to replay aircraft movements over specific locations and times.

Writing for Skeptical Inquirer, he described how the tool helped explain an apparent UFO report from Cincinnati in the United States.

'One of the more common sources of UAP sightings is aircraft. In decades past, UFO researchers would have to call the local airports, or even travel agents, to try to determine what planes might have been seen.'

'Now plane schedules are all online, and beyond that, we can now replay the flight activity over a certain area to see what planes might have been visible'.

'In a recent example, a spotter near Cincinnati saw what looked like a triangle of three lights hovering over a building at 00:14 UTC on October 12. I suspected this was three planes heading toward the camera.'

'I ran through the process above, and sure enough there were three planes in a row heading straight for the camera location.'

.@KristianHarloff on why he is "not a fan" of UFO commentator Mick West.



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Stars, Satellites and Growing Government Interest in UAPs

Not every unexplained object is an aircraft. West says bright planets, prominent stars and satellites frequently account for sightings that initially appear mysterious, particularly after sunset when depth perception becomes more difficult.

He recommends using 'Stellarium,' an astronomy application that recreates the night sky from any location and date.

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'Celestial objects, such as stars, planets, and satellites, can be viewed on sites (or apps) such as Stellarium. This allows you to see what the night sky would look like at any time, from any position on Earth.'

'Many UAP sightings are planets, bright stars (such as Sirius), or satellites. Stellarium is clunky but powerful and accurate.'

Interest in UAPs has expanded well beyond civilian enthusiasts. Lately, the US government has increased efforts to investigate reports involving military personnel and sensitive airspace.