An Arkansas man has revisited a series of extraordinary experiences he claims occurred in 2013. He described multiple encounters with UFOs, UAPs and humanoid beings resembling the 'grey aliens' often depicted in science fiction.

Eric Mitchell was admittedly a UFO and alien sceptic. However, he recently recounted his strange firsthand experiences with UAPs in an interview with 'The Good Trouble Show with Matt Ford' released on YouTube on 8 June 2026. His account includes sightings of glowing orbs, a bizaare Halloween figure and a chilling moment when his daughter insisted a mysterious entity wanted to meet him.

A Giant Orb Outside His House

Mitchell claims the encounters began with the appearance of a mysterious glowing object outside his home. One of the most striking sightings occurred at around 4 a.m. when he noticed an unusual orange glow from the corner of his eye. Turning to investigate, he said he observed what appeared to be a massive spherical object hovering near a dead-end street.

'There was a 40-feet in diameter orange sphere, just marbling like the sun,' Mitchell recalled.

What puzzled Mitchell most was the object's apparent inability to cast light on its surroundings despite its intense brightness.

'Here's this giant ball of light and it should be illuminating the dew on the street. It should be illuminating the whole neighbourhood, but it was self-contained,' he said. 'There was no light emanating off of this.'

An Alien In An Alien Costume

Mitchell also described a separate incident that allegedly took place on Halloween evening. As local children were beginning to go trick-or-treating, he noticed a figure standing near the end of his apartment building.

Initially, he assumed it was a child wearing an alien costume. However, after getting a closer look, he became convinced it was something else entirely.

'I saw a kid in an alien costume at the end of my building. This was not a kid,' Mitchell said. 'I could not fathom that this was a being in front of me.'

The figure allegedly emitted a strange sound before retreating into a wooded area. The encounter prompted him to leave immediately.

'It made a little bit of a gargling sound looking at me and then it stepped a couple of steps back into the woods, and that was my moment to get away, you know, to back up and and get the heck out of there,' Mitchell further remembered.

'Daddy, He Wants to Meet You'

Mitchell also recalled another sighting while walking towards his front door with his children nearby. He said his family had become accustomed to unusual events and would often grab cameras when they noticed him reacting to something outside.

On this occasion, Mitchell spotted what he initially believed was light reflecting off a trash can. As he approached, his daughter reportedly told him. 'Daddy, he wants to meet you.'

Mitchell said he moved closer to the figure but froze when it suddenly blinked and made a rapid arm movement.

'My whole body just stiffened,' he said. 'It jerked its arm really fast and that movement sent me into fight or flight.'

Fearing for his safety, Mitchell ran back towards his daughter and rushed inside the house, locking the door behind them. His daughter appeared upset by his reaction and insisted the being intended no harm.

Reflections on the Encounters

Mitchell later reflected on the encounters, saying the entities closely resembled the 'greys' commonly portrayed in popular culture and science-fiction films.

Despite widespread public fascination with UFO reports, claims involving extraterrestrial beings remain unverified.