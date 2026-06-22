Public fascination with UFOs and alleged alien encounters continues to grow, fuelled by striking personal testimonies and local folklore. One of the latest accounts comes from a UFO and alien movie creator who shared a unforgettable encounter with extraterrestrial beings in Orcas Island. He described the aliens as completely humanoid.

Brent Friedman is the co-creator of the alien-themed movie 'Dark Skies.' He appeared on the 21 June episode of Jesse Michels' YouTube channel and talked about his firsthand experience with an alien.

A Tall, White, Scandinavian-like Alien

Friedman said he once decided to explore his friend's 20-acre wooded property Orcas Island. While walking through the woods, he crossed a ridge and unexpectedly encountered a man standing about 20 feet away.

The figure appeared strikingly handsome, resembling a Scandinavian male model with long blond hair and distinctive European-style clothing. What immediately caught Friedman's attention was that the stranger greeted him by name, saying, 'Hello, Brent,' despite having no apparent way of knowing who he was. Even more unsettling was that the man's mouth never appeared to move.

The stranger then instructed him, again without moving his lips, to 'turn around and walk the other way'. Although the figure did not seem threatening, the encounter felt strange enough that Friedman immediately complied. After walking away for a short distance, he looked back and discovered the man had vanished without a trace.

There Were Eight of Them

Friedman further revealed that his friend told him Orcas Island has a long-standing local reputation involving mysterious tall, blond individuals who allegedly live in a secluded compound on the island. The compound is said to be heavily gated and visited by a small group of around 'eight' individuals.

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'He was further down the hill so I didn't have a chance to like look him in the eye and like, I'm 6'4" so I didn't have a chance to look at him and say, 'Oh, this guy's 7'2"' or whatever,' Friedman recalled. 'But he was well put together, like a specimen, like an absolute specimen. So my friend comes back and I say, 'Okay, I just had a really weird experience.' He goes, 'Oh, with one of those tall white people?' I'm like 'What do you know about them?' And he goes 'They have a compound on the Orcas Island.'

'He said there's a lot of weird people that have compounds here cause there's weird energy that comes like every couple months, and they come in a black helicopter, unmarked, to a facility that's all gated, and there's about eight of them. And they come here, and they stay here for a couple days at a time, apparently when this energy is really high, and they get recharged,' he disclosed.

One Alien Once Drank In A Local Pub

Apart from the compound, Friedman said he was also told that there's a local legend about one of these mysterious individuals entering a pub several years earlier. According to the story, the man ordered a drink and began making conversation with patrons.

'There's a story about a number of years ago, one of them came down into one of the pubs and just walked through the door one day, and said, 'I want to have a drink'. And everyone's like, 'Who are you?' And he's like, 'I live up the way.' And they're like, 'Okay, cool.' And he's like, 'So, what's it like to live here?' And they're like, 'On Orcas?' And he goes, 'No, on Earth,'' Friedman said.

'And everyone's like, 'Okay, dude, what is what is going on here?' And then he had a couple drinks, and people had to like get him outside, and he's like, 'No, it's okay, I'll walk home,'' he continued.

The conversation eventually broadens into a discussion about extraterrestrials and theories surrounding alleged 'Nordic aliens.' While such claims remain unverified, they continue to attract attention amid heightened interest surrounding UFO and UAPs.