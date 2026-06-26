A mysterious object appearing to emerge from the shadows of a canyon has reignited debate over UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). The short video, originating from the US Department of War, is now making rounds on the internet, drawing fresh scrutiny from lawmakers, experts and sceptics alike.

The footage, shared by a Reddit user, shows what appears to be an unidentified object rising from inside the canyon before hovering briefly near its edge. As it ascends, it casts a noticeable shadow across the landscape. Owing to the considerable distance between the camera and the object, its precise shape and size remain difficult to determine, leaving room for speculation.

Department of War Clarifies Footage Origins

The uploader linked directly to the US Department of War's website. According to the post on the official website, the video was released following requests by members of Congress seeking access to records related to UAP investigations.

A more detailed description of the sighting was indicated, outlining what investigators currently understand about the recording's origins.

'On March 6, 2026, eight members of the U.S. House of Representatives requested access to 51 potentially UAP-related records allegedly held by the Department of War and the Intelligence Community. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) identified a collection of responsive materials held on a classified network. Many of these materials lack a substantiated chain-of-custody,' the post read.

'AARO assesses that this video, whose uploader-defined title is, "Spherical UAP [CALLSIGN] 2021/04/12 obj 2," is likely derived from a full-motion video camera and an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform operating within the United States Central Command area of responsibility in 2021. A user uploaded this video to a classified network in June 2024.'

Officials were careful to emphasise that the published description should not be interpreted as confirming the authenticity or significance of the unidentified object itself. The department stated that the information was provided solely for public reference.

'Readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination regarding the described event's validity, nature, or significance,' the post cautioned.

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UFO and UAP Buzz Continues

The newly circulated canyon clip has added another intriguing entry to a growing archive of unexplained military footage and the buzz surrounding UFO, UAP and aliens.

'The government really released this sh*t...This is disinformation at its finest,' a Reddit user exclaimed.

'Are we being trolled with a bag?,' one Reddit user questioned.

'I agree with skeptics but has any conversation been had about the size scale? If we're looking at a canyon/mountain from a distance shouldn't a plastic bag be tiny on this screen? Comparing it to boulders and ridge lines I feel like even a person would be smaller than the object in this video. Just some thoughts,' another said.

Broader Context of UAP Releases

The canyon footage arrives amid sustained public interest in UFOs and UAPs. Most discussions about the subject are fuelled by congressional briefings, military disclosures and the gradual release of previously classified material.

Although several military videos have captured public attention, officials and experts continue to stress that an unidentified object is not automatically evidence of alien life or technology. Many cases are eventually attributed to balloons, drones, atmospheric conditions, sensor anomalies or conventional aircraft, while others remain unresolved due to insufficient data.