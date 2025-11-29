A Minnesota judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for David Delong, the man accused of killing 20-year-old co-worker Amber Czech with a sledgehammer inside a Cokato processing facility.

The ruling has raised concerns among community members and legal observers who fear the case could be slowed or complicated if Delong is deemed unfit for trial. The order comes as prosecutors prepare to pursue the most serious charges available.

Mental Evaluation Sparks Fears of Delayed Justice

Authorities say the attack happened on 11 November inside Advanced Process Technologies, where both Delong and Czech worked. Investigators say Delong, aged 40, walked to Czech's workstation, picked up a sledgehammer and struck her multiple times. Deputies found Czech with severe head trauma and significant blood loss. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The details emerged through newly available charging documents and local reporting, including information shared by Willmar Radio, WJON and CBS News Minnesota. The reports show that Delong allegedly confessed to the killing shortly after he was detained.

According to CBS News, Delong told authorities he disliked Czech and had planned the attack in advance. Surveillance footage appears to support that account, showing him approaching her workstation moments before the assault. The brutal nature of the attack has shocked the community and intensified calls for swift proceedings.

The judge's decision to order a mental health evaluation has sparked concern that the case may face delays. Under Minnesota law, a defendant must be mentally competent to assist in their own defence. If evaluators conclude that Delong is not fit to participate, the court must pause the criminal process until competency is restored. This procedural pause has led to growing fears that a gap in the system could slow or obstruct the path to justice.

Prosecutors Seek First-Degree Murder Indictment

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes has notified the court of his intent to take the case to a grand jury. First-degree premeditated murder charges require an indictment before they can proceed. The announcement signals that prosecutors believe the evidence supports the most severe charge available for intentional killing.

Sources from WJON, confirm that Delong remains jailed on a substantial bond: five million dollars, or two million with conditions. Bail of this scale is rare in the county and reflects both the gravity of the crime and concerns about community safety.

As the case moves forward, the question of Delong's mental competency will determine how quickly prosecutors can advance. If the evaluation finds that Delong can participate meaningfully in his defence, the grand jury process will proceed without delay. If not, the court will be required to address competency before considering the indictment. This possibility has heightened fears that a justice loophole could prolong proceedings despite a detailed confession and video evidence.

Community Mourns Amber Czech

Czech's family and former teachers have spoken publicly about her life, describing her as a hardworking young woman with a passion for welding. A former advisor shared memories of her talent on the basketball court and her enthusiasm for her trade. Advanced Process Technologies, the site of the killing, paused production for the week as the community processed the loss.

The case has reignited broader discussions about workplace violence and the systems in place to prevent repeated harm. The severity of the attack and Delong's reported admission have made the mental competency process an emotional point of tension for those who are seeking accountability.