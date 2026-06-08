Katie Price has reportedly refused to pay to get Lee Andrews out of a Dubai prison, saying the only way he leaves is if he 'sorts himself out,' as fresh details emerge about the case and the strain around their short marriage.

For context, the trouble began when Lee was due to fly to the UK earlier this year for an appearance on Good Morning Britain. When he failed to turn up, ITV received a statement from the Foreign Office confirming that he had been detained, setting off a run of conflicting claims about what was actually happening.

Lee Andrews Prison Details And Confusion Over His Arrest

The news came after a series of conflicting accounts from Lee Andrews and agencies around him. At the time of his no‑show, Lee publicly rejected suggestions he was in custody, posting on social media to deny he had been detained.

Katie then said the situation had dramatically escalated. She alleged she had not heard from Lee for days and claimed that the last time they spoke, he was in the back of a van 'with his hands tied.' With no further clarification from the Foreign Office, online theories mushroomed, ranging from Lee being 'kidnapped' to him hiding from authorities or already in prison.

The Daily Star reports that the latter was eventually confirmed. Katie later stated that Lee had been found in Al Awir prison in Dubai. According to the Mirror, he had told her he was being held on espionage charges. It was subsequently reported that the case in fact related to a 'private civil matter,' with no further official detail provided. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, Katie flew to Dubai for what was described as a showdown with her new husband. Rumours circulated that a large sum of money would be needed to secure Lee's release. She later returned to the UK without her wedding ring and without Lee, fuelling talk that the short, whirlwind marriage might already be over.

The next twist came when she appeared to row back on that message. On Friday morning she shared a fresh picture of her ring back on her finger, paired with a caption declaring that she loved Lee, which left followers understandably confused about where she actually stands.

Katie Price Draws A Line On Paying For Lee Andrews' Release

In a new interview with The Sun, given while she was in Dubai, Katie Price was clear on one point. She insisted she would not be paying to free Lee from prison.

'The only way Lee will get out of prison is he has to sort himself it out himself. If not, he'll be in prison,' she said. 'I'm not here [in Dubai] to pay anything for anyone. There's nothing I can do. I've got my own life, even though he's part of my life.'

She also discussed claims of a travel ban affecting her husband, telling the paper: 'He genuinely was trying to get to Muscat. I told him, "No one would care if you got a flight ban, it's not a big deal. You keep video-ing saying you're coming and you don't turn up."'

That comment appears to sit at odds with Lee's own position. He has denied he is subject to any travel ban preventing him from leaving the UAE, yet Katie has repeatedly hinted he does face some kind of restriction. Without full legal documents in public view, there is no way to independently verify either version of events.

What is clear is that Katie now expects answers directly from him. 'I need answers, and if I don't like the answers, I'll be gone,' she said. 'I'm 48. I don't need to waste my time. We get along really well and he's so intelligent ... As much as I want to listen to the women [his exes] and I'm really open minded about it, I know what a good woman I am.'

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For starters, the relationship itself has moved at a mad pace. Fans watched earlier this year as Katie met Lee on social media, then rapidly became engaged and married him within weeks. She travelled repeatedly to Dubai, while he never managed to make it to the UK, and questions about his background started piling up.

Katie's family have remained publicly supportive of her, although her sister Sophie has voiced reservations about the marriage. The Mirror has reported that Lee had previously served time in prison and that several of his more extravagant claims, including supposed connections to the royals and the Labour Party, were false.

Katie, for her part, is keen to stress she is not being taken for a ride. She told The Sun she is 'protected' and 'taking notes,' adding: 'There is no way he would mess with me, and in a way I feel protected because I have the nation looking out for me.

'I'm not a mug and when I finally see Lee, I am going to question him. And if the answers I get are not right, that will be it: I'll be done. That's it. And I'll just get on with my life... and not find a man on Instagram and message him.'

Whether she truly means it this time is another question entirely, but with Lee Andrews still in prison in Dubai and Katie Price back in Britain, the next move is squarely hers.