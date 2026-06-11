NBA legend-turned-analyst Charles Barkley has triggered a fresh wave of controversy during NBA Finals coverage after making a racy on-air joke about Cardi Band later telling radio listeners he would 'love' to be fired by ESPN.

The former NBA star, now a leading broadcaster on Inside the NBA, made the comments in connection with Cardi B's halftime performance during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, sparking widespread debate about sports broadcasting boundaries and live television humour.

Charles Barkley's Cardi B Joke

The incident unfolded during live NBA Finals coverage when Barkley reacted to Cardi B's halftime appearance.

Speaking on air, he joked about the rapper's breasts, saying, 'I don't know if those are B's. They might be Cardi D's.'

He added, 'I'm pretty sure those aren't B's. She's got the wrong initials.'

Charles Barkley references Cardi B's breasts as Cardi Ds!! 😂😂



How long before he's made to apologize? https://t.co/7YiWwHU23b — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) June 9, 2026

The comments quickly spread across social media, with the phrase Charles Barkley Cardi B joke trending among NBA Finals viewers.

The moment formed part of ESPN's coverage of the championship series, which this year features Inside the NBA as a licensed studio show produced by TNT.

While Barkley is known for his outspoken and comedic broadcasting style, the remark divided audiences. Some viewers described it as typical of his unfiltered persona, while others criticised it as inappropriate for live sports television during a major global event.

Barkley Doubles Down on 'Fire Me' Comments

Following the backlash, Barkley addressed the controversy on the Dan Patrick Show, where he appeared to escalate the situation rather than apologise.

He said, 'I'm hoping they fire me. I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years.'

He continued by reaffirming his stance on the joke and criticism surrounding it, adding, 'I would love to get fired, I'm not gonna lie. Because there's zero chance I'm gonna be working the next six or seven years, zero.'

"Dan, you know I'm hoping they fire me. I got 6 or 7 years left on my contract that they know I've got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next 6 or 7 years." 😅



– Charles Barkley on his "Cardi D's" comment pic.twitter.com/0tc5GYv3s8 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 10, 2026

Barkley also defended his humour, saying, 'Come on, man. People can't take a joke? They can kiss my ass. My whole ass, not just one cheek.'

The remarks have intensified discussion around ESPN NBA Finals coverage and whether broadcasters should face consequences for unscripted commentary during live programming.

ESPN's 'Inside the NBA' Arrangement

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Barkley's appearance on ESPN during the NBA Finals comes through a licensing agreement rather than direct employment.

Inside the NBA, the long-running TNT studio show, is produced independently and broadcast on ESPN platforms for Finals coverage.

This arrangement means ESPN does not have full editorial control over Barkley's commentary.

Industry analysts note that this hybrid model has brought a more relaxed and entertainment-driven tone to NBA Finals broadcasts, but it also increases the risk of unscripted controversy.

The format has also marked the first time in years that ESPN has widely integrated a non-ESPN studio team into its flagship basketball coverage.

Debate Over Sports Broadcasting Standards Intensifies

The viral Cardi B comments have reignited debate over the balance between entertainment and professionalism in sports media.

Supporters of Barkley argue his humour is part of what makes Inside the NBA one of the most popular studio shows in basketball broadcasting.

Critics, however, say the remarks highlight ongoing concerns about standards in live television, particularly during high-profile events such as the NBA Finals.

Despite the controversy, Barkley's presence continues to draw significant viewer engagement, reinforcing his status as one of the most recognisable and unpredictable figures in NBA media coverage.