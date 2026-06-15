A video posted by Canadian chess player and online personality Nemo Zhou has left social media users in stitches after a stranger appeared baffled by her ethnicity — even after she told him she was Chinese.

The awkward street encounter, shared on Instagram in May, quickly gained attention as the passerby repeatedly tried to guess Zhou's background before mistakenly telling her she 'look[ed] Asian', prompting the content creator to point out that China is, in fact, part of Asia.

Shared across Instagram and YouTube under the title 'today on social interactions in the wild™️', the clip quickly drew a crowd online thanks to its unique blend of confusion, sincerity and unintended comedy.

An Unanticipated Twist in Conversation

The footage begins with a stranger striking up a conversation with Zhou, who competes professionally under her full name, Qiyu Zhou, and goes by akaNemsko online. Following a brief exchange, the man pivoted to questions about her heritage.

'Where are you from?' he asked.

Zhou's vague answer that she was from 'up north' only fuelled the man's curiosity, prompting him to try to pin down her family roots.

'Are you not Filipino?' the man asked.

'I'm not Filipino, no,' Zhou responded.

Missing the mark on his first attempt, he immediately offered a second guess.

'You're not Japanese?'

'No.'

To put an end to the speculation, Zhou gave him a direct answer.

'I'm Chinese.'

The Flawed Ethnicity Test

Hearing this definitive answer appeared to throw the stranger for a loop.

'Oh, sh*t,' he said before adding: 'No, no, no, you look Asian.'

Rather than becoming annoyed, the content creator took the remark in her stride, responding with a patient: 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.'

The comedy reached its peak when she pointed out a simple fact that her companion had somehow overlooked.

'China's in Asia.'

'Yes, yes,' the man replied. 'I was trying to say, I was trying to figure out.'

'He Tried It': Flirting Attempts Go Off the Rails

While Zhou did not comment on the man's intentions, many viewers in the comments section interpreted the conversation as an attempt to flirt with the chess streamer.

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Several commenters joked that the interaction quickly went off the rails.

'He tried it LMFAOOOO,' one user wrote.

Another commenter quipped: 'He got moves ... no he don't.'

Others were more critical of the man's approach.

'It blows my mind how some men are so overconfident in their ability to approach women when they have no idea how to talk to them like an actual person lol,' one commenter wrote.

Another summed up the interaction by writing: 'Dopey dude tryna draw a genius lady.'

Pivoting From Heritage to Instagram

Despite the criticism, many viewers appeared to view the exchange as more awkward than offensive, with the clip's humour stemming from the man's increasingly confused attempts to identify Zhou's background before asking for her Instagram account.

Fortunately, the mood never turned tense, maintaining a relaxed and playful atmosphere from start to finish. The stranger soon moved on from discussing her heritage to complimenting her jacket before smoothly transitioning into a request for her social media handle.

'You almost got a million followers,' he remarked.

'Almost there,' Zhou replied.

The conversation then took a playful turn towards her growing fanbase.

'Your follow is going to help with that.'

Parting on perfectly amicable terms, the pair said their goodbyes before the stranger offered a supportive chant of 'China number one' on his way out, which the chess pro happily echoed back.

Nemo Zhou: Meet the Mastermind Behind the Video

As a prominent figure in the digital gaming space, the Canadian Woman Grandmaster has cultivated a massive following by blending elite chess content with community-driven projects. Operating under her online moniker, she splits her time between analysing complex board positions and giving fans a glimpse into her life away from the chessboard.

The video resonated with so many viewers because it captures a situation many people can relate to — that specific kind of cringe-worthy street interaction that becomes unforgettable simply because the other person's logic makes absolutely no sense.

Rather than letting the blunder ruin her day, Zhou laughed it off, jokingly framing the entire experience as an episode of 'Ethnicity Guesser'.

Despite the clear lack of geographical awareness on display, internet audiences overwhelmingly embraced the clip for its comedic value. The combination of the man's genuine attempt to pinpoint her roots and the irony of discovering that a Chinese woman does indeed look Asian transformed an ordinary street conversation into a viral social media moment.