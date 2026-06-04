Not Suitable for Work is Mindy Kaling's latest comedy series that's gaining a lot of attention online. The show follows 'five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan.'

Among the cast is Jack Martin, who some viewers may recognize as Josh Harris in NBC's La Brea. He has also been in a relationship with actress Lili Reinhart since 2023.

Here's everything to know about the Not Suitable for Work actor.

Who Is Jack Martin? Career and Background

Jack Martin (born John Martin) is a 27-year-old actor and comedian who was born in Columbia, Maryland, and raised in McLean, Virginia.

Per his official website, his 'first connection to acting came from a wild experience in fifth grade, when he fell just short of a big part in a major feature film and realized how much he loved acting.'

However, acting was not always his intended career path, as he initially hoped to work in politics.

'I went to college to study political science with the hopes I'd go into a career in politics and changed my mind after the first semester,' he told Bello.

'I remember talking to my mom and one of my friends, and we were sitting there talking about what I wanted to do as I actually didn't know what I wanted to do with my life back then. This is like halfway through college. And they're like, well, you seem to really like acting, I think you should try to be an actor. Don't you want to do that?" And without hesitating, not even a thought given to it. I was like, of course. It just came from the gut,' he recalled in an interview with A Book Of.

Before breaking into acting, Martin created comedic content on social media, building a strong following on TikTok with more than 900,000 followers.

Although he was initially hesitant to join the platform, it was through it that he ultimately landed an agent and a manager.

'I was an elitist about TikTok. I was like, "I'm never downloading that app. It's for 16 year olds to dance with their shirts off." Then I went on there and I realized you can just make anything. You can make any video, as long as it's a minute,' Martin told ComicBook.

'I started doing the skits. Started doing that more. I actually got signed by a manager and an agent from that, which was the whole point of everything I was doing the whole time. Then I got this audition, which was my first pilot season audition ever,' he said.

Martin landed his breakout role in 2021 as Josh Harris in La Brea, appearing across three seasons. He has since appeared in The Rookie and Pizza Movie.

His most recent role is in Hulu's Not Suitable for Work, where he plays Josh Teitelbaum, a nepo baby trying to deal with his privilege without abusing it.

Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart's Relationship

Martin has been in a relationship with Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart since 2023. Weeks before they went public, Martin parodied Cole Sprouse's (Reinhart's ex-boyfriend) Call Her Daddy interview in a skit where he pretended to be the 'third Sprouse.'

The couple went Instagram official in July 2023 and made their first public appearance together at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023.

In 2025, Reinhart shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she met Martin on TikTok. When Barrymore asked if it was true that she had met a man on the platform, Reinhart emphasised that she had actually met 'the man' on TikTok.

During the Not Suitable for Work premiere, Martin also spoke about Reinhart, telling Entertainment Tonight, 'I love her more than anything. I'm grateful for her literally every day. She's the actual kindest person I've ever met. She's so empathetic and wonderful and sweet.'