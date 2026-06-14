Adin Ross and Karmelo Anthony were pulled back into the spotlight this week after a viral X post claimed the streamer had pledged $600,000 to help send the convicted teen to 'the electric chair,' even though the clip attached to the post does not show Ross making those remarks. The post, which circulated after Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, 17, in April 2025, has been flagged by readers as misleading.

The news came after the case, which has remained one of the most closely watched and divisive criminal stories online, returned to social media feeds amid fresh speculation and recycled footage. Ross is heard speaking in a different context altogether. According to Primetimer, the clip came from a February 2026 Kick stream about the Epstein controversy, not the Metcalf case, and Ross did not mention Karmelo Anthony or Austin Metcalf in that video.

Entering the Chat

What has made the latest round of chatter so messy is that it packages a real public reaction around a false claim. Ross did discuss the Karmelo Anthony case in April 2025, when Anthony was released on bail, and he spoke plainly about being angered by the decision. But does not support the assertion that he called for a death sentence, nor that he promised a $600,000 donation to the Metcalf family.

The internet has a habit of flattening nuance into something louder and more clickable, and this episode is no exception. The original post from @obsrvate claimed Ross had said, 'Karmelo deserves the chair and nothing less he is a sick kid,' alongside the allegation that he would donate $600,000 to the family. But readers added context to the post, saying the video did not contain any such reference and that the clip was being used as engagement bait.

Adin Ross announced a $600k donation to Austin Metcalf's family for funeral expenses and legal help. He demands nothing less than the death penalty for Karmelo Anthony.pic.twitter.com/3xyKU567HB — Popo (@Giftoboxes) June 12, 2026

Ross's actual comments were directed at the broader outrage over Anthony being out on bail. He said at the time, 'He's literally stabbed him, and he is out. Like bro what? [...] It doesn't make any sense at all.' He also rejected the idea that he was being disrespectful by speaking publicly, saying, 'I'm not disrespecting anybody, I'm just being real.'

Karmelo Anthony, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, has filed a notice of appeal.



In a one-page document filed with the court, Anthony said he could not afford an attorney for the appeal and asked the court to appoint one.



Watch… pic.twitter.com/SljsBWjptk — One America News (@OANN) June 11, 2026

What Was Actually Said

The case began in April 2025 after Austin Metcalf was killed following an argument and violent altercation with Anthony at David Kuykendall Stadium, Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas. Anthony was 17 at the time, later pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defence, and was released on a $250,000 bail bond. Austin's father, Justin Metcalf, launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs, and that page has now raised more than $600,000.

Adin Ross shares on stream that he donated $750k to Austin Metcalf to cover bury him & get top lawyers to try get Karmelo Anthony the DEATH penalty 😳👀



“I’m giving them my Jewish lawyers contact”

“idc if he not a bad kid he’s gonna get the chair” pic.twitter.com/4JATA3Qzdx — LizardClips (@LizardClips) June 14, 2026

Ross's name entered that conversation because he was one of the more prominent figures to comment publicly. He donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe in April 2025, and used a Kick stream to vent about what he saw as a system that had let a violent suspect back onto the street. 'I have a platform for a reason, bro. I can do whatever the f*** I want,' he said during that stream, before adding, 'Self-defence? Okay cool. So you would feel comfortable putting your kid in a school with a kid who has a f***ing knife?'

He also warned against violent responses from pupils who are being bullied, saying, 'If y'all get bullied at school, tell your teachers or tell your parents. Don't f***ing try to kill somebody, bro. Please don't kill anybody. Death is very bad. It's crazy I have to even speak on it.'

Later, on the Impaulsive podcast with Mike Majlak and Logan Paul, Ross framed the issue more broadly. 'The world's going backwards, man,' he said, adding that the case was 'right and wrong, not about race.' He also repeated his view that no one should 'bring a knife to a track meet.'

What the current viral claim appears to have done is take that broader, already heated commentary and splice it onto a separate clip to create a new outrage cycle. The result is familiar enough for the social media age, where a partial truth can be dressed up as certainty in a matter of seconds, and where the loudest version of a story is often the least reliable one.