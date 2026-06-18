New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has gone viral after appearing to ignore a question about the team's planned visit to the White House during the franchise's championship celebrations. A video circulating on social media captured the moment Anunoby was approached during the celebrations and asked how he felt about visiting the White House following the Knicks' acceptance of President Donald Trump's invitation. Rather than respond, the NBA star remained silent and turned away, prompting widespread discussion online.

The brief interaction quickly gained traction, with some interpreting Anunoby's silence as deliberate, while many others argued the timing of the question was inappropriate given the setting. The clip, first shared in a viral post on X, became one of the most discussed moments from the Knicks' post-title festivities.

Viral Video Shows OG Anunoby Walking Away From White House Question

In the now-viral clip, Anunoby was celebrating alongside teammates and supporters when someone off-camera asked how he felt about visiting the White House. The Knicks forward did not answer. Instead, he reportedly 'ignores question', turned away without saying a word and continued with the celebration.

'I asked OG how he feels about going to the White House — he turned away without saying a word,' the person who asked the question wrote on X, alongside the video.

The moment stood out partly because it came amid growing attention around the Knicks' upcoming White House visit. The team recently accepted an invitation from Trump following their championship win, making the visit a major talking point around the franchise.

Anunoby's response or lack of one immediately drew attention because it echoed his past handling of politically charged questions. Rather than engage publicly, he again chose not to comment.

KAT lets kids in the City Hall rotunda touch the trophy.



I asked OG how he feels about going to the White House — he turned away without saying a word pic.twitter.com/ugBGJ86f6n — Josie Stratman (@JosieStratman) June 18, 2026

Knicks player OG Anunoby ignores question about visiting the White House. pic.twitter.com/atE08qGwI1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

Social Media Defends OG Anunoby Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Much of the online reaction sided with Anunoby, with many users criticising the question rather than the player's silence. One user commented, 'He's not trying to hear any of that.' Another posted, 'OG is lit out of his mind, don't waste his time with that Trump bulls**t.'

Others said the context mattered. One social media user remarked, 'He's in the middle of a celebration. His response says more about your situational awareness than his opinion. Give the man a minute to enjoy his moment!!'

A separate post described the exchange as unnecessary, calling it 'very weird' to ask the athlete that question during the celebration. A different user said they were 'happy' that Anunoby ignored the person who raised the question.

Very weird to ask him that question during this — Ethan (@EthanMozart10) June 18, 2026

Did you think that was an appropriate time or place to ask that question?

You could have asked something harmless, build a rapport and then get the exclusives. — The Lactose Tolerant Black Man (@TLTBM) June 18, 2026

The reaction reflected a broader sentiment among fans who felt Anunoby was right not to engage in a politically loaded discussion during what was supposed to be a celebratory moment. Many praised his restraint and argued he avoided becoming part of a media narrative unrelated to basketball.

This is not the first time Anunoby has faced questions involving Trump. During the NBA Finals, he was asked about the president attending Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks.

At the time, Anunoby responded, 'He'll just be there watching the game. We're going to go as usual, play our game. Try to win the game.'

That response was also well received by fans, many of whom appreciated his refusal to be drawn into political commentary. Supporters viewed it as another example of Anunoby staying focused on basketball instead of external distractions.

Why the Knicks' White House Visit Under Trump Is Making Headlines

The controversy comes as the Knicks prepare for a historic White House visit under Trump's administration. According to NBC News, the Knicks are set to become the first NBA team to visit the White House during Trump's current term.

Knicks owner James Dolan first revealed the news during an interview with WFAN Sports Radio on Wednesday.

'We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,' Dolan said. 'We still have to figure out the details, etc., but yes, of course.'

A White House official also confirmed the plans.

Administration officials have 'been in touch with the Knicks and look forward to hosting the team at a date to be determined in the near future,' the official told NBC News.

The planned visit has generated debate beyond basketball, particularly given the political divisions surrounding Trump. While White House championship visits have long been considered a sporting tradition in the United States, they have increasingly become politically charged events in recent years.

For many fans, Anunoby's silence reflected his unwillingness to engage in political discussion during a championship celebration.

As debate over the Knicks' White House visit continues, the viral clip has only added to the scrutiny surrounding the team's upcoming appearance.