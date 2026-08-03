A potential Super El Niño is putting the US winter weather forecast for 2026 into sharper focus after researchers at Columbia Climate School said the tropical Pacific is displaying several early warning signs associated with a stronger El Niño event later this year.

While no Super El Niño has been officially declared, scientists say unusually warm ocean temperatures beneath the equatorial Pacific deserve close attention because they could influence weather patterns across much of the United States during the upcoming autumn and winter.

If the warming continues, forecasters say parts of the South could experience a wetter-than-average season, while mountain regions in California and portions of the Northeast may see increased snowfall.

Columbia Researchers See Early Signs of a Stronger El Niño

The latest discussion follows observations from Columbia Climate School researchers, who say conditions beneath the Pacific Ocean resemble the early stages of previous strong El Niño events.

Muhammad Azhar Ehsan, an associate research scientist at Columbia Climate School, said the tropical Pacific is already showing 'several classic early warning signs' associated with El Niño development.

According to Ehsan, subsurface temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific have become significantly warmer than average, creating conditions that could eventually support a much stronger event if surface waters continue warming over the coming months.

Scientists stress, however, that ocean conditions alone do not guarantee a Super El Niño will develop. Forecast models continue to monitor whether the warming persists through late summer and autumn before determining the event's eventual strength.

What Is a Super El Niño?

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern caused by unusually warm sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an El Niño event is officially identified when the three-month average sea surface temperature anomaly in the Niño 3.4 region reaches at least 0.5°C above normal.

A Super El Niño is an informal scientific term describing exceptionally strong events in which ocean temperatures exceed approximately 2°C above average.

Although the warming occurs thousands of miles away from the United States, it can alter atmospheric circulation patterns around the globe, influencing rainfall, snowfall, temperatures and storm tracks across North America.

What the US Winter Weather Forecast Suggests

Historical El Niño winters have often produced distinct regional weather patterns across the United States. According to Columbia Climate School, stronger El Niño events generally increase the likelihood of:

Wetter-than-average conditions across much of the southern United States.

Milder temperatures across portions of the northern tier.

Increased snowfall in higher elevations, including California's Sierra Nevada.

Researchers pointed to the winter of 1997-98, one of the strongest El Niño events on record, as an example of widespread heavy rainfall across the South combined with unusually mild conditions across many northern states.

Current long-range outlooks also highlight the Sierra Nevada, along with parts of New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, as regions where above-average snowfall could become more likely if El Niño strengthens.

That does not mean every community in those states will experience severe winter storms. Seasonal forecasts describe broad climate tendencies rather than predicting individual snowstorms or rainfall events months in advance.

NOAA Continues Monitoring Pacific Conditions

NOAA meteorologist Johnna Infanti said the agency currently expects an increased likelihood of above-normal precipitation across much of the southern United States during the autumn and winter months. The highest confidence currently extends across portions of the Gulf Coast, Southeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

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Those forecasts reflect probabilities rather than guarantees. Some communities may receive significantly above-average rainfall, while nearby areas experience relatively typical seasonal conditions.

Forecasters will continue refining those outlooks as ocean temperatures and atmospheric conditions evolve during the remainder of the year.

The potential development of a stronger El Niño matters because it can influence planning well before winter arrives. Emergency managers use seasonal outlooks to prepare for possible flooding, transportation disruptions and increased demand on infrastructure.

Water managers monitor expected snowfall because mountain snowpack supplies drinking water and irrigation across much of the western United States. Ski resorts, agricultural producers, utility companies and state transportation agencies also rely on ong-range climate guidance when preparing for the winter season.

Will a Super El Niño Definitely Happen?

Researchers say the Pacific Ocean is exhibiting conditions consistent with the early stages of a stronger El Niño, but whether those conditions ultimately develop into a Super El Niño remains uncertain.

Climate models will continue tracking ocean temperatures, atmospheric circulation and trade wind patterns throughout the coming months before a clearer picture emerges.

For now, scientists agree on one point: the Pacific is showing enough unusual warming to warrant close monitoring. Whether that ultimately produces a powerful El Niño or simply a more moderate event will become clearer as autumn approaches and the 2026 US winter weather forecast continues to evolve.