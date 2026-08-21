Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were photographed leaving Cipriani in London with the actor's father, John Elordi, on Wednesday 19 August, intensifying speculation around their reported romance.

Images circulated by celebrity-gossip account Deuxmoi prompted a noisy online response, with some commenters branding the highly visible dinner appearance 'so staged'.

For context, rumours around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been building since earlier this year, although neither has publicly confirmed a relationship. The latest sighting drew attention because John Elordi joined them, a detail that quickly gave the outing more weight than another celebrity dinner photo.

Jenner, 30, was pictured in black tailored trousers, a white T-shirt and an open blue shirt. She completed the look with a red Chanel bag, black kitten heels and round sunglasses.

NEW 📸|August 19 - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi leaving the Cipriani restaurant in London, England. pic.twitter.com/ZUY6NaTVHR — kkjenners.updates (@kkjennersupd) August 21, 2026

Elordi, 29, opted for dark-wash jeans, a green bomber jacket and white T-shirt, paired with trainers and sunglasses. The Australian actor's grown-out mullet and moustache, already a talking point among his fans, were also very much part of the look.

The photographs offered little evidence about the pair's private relationship, beyond showing them together in public. Still, a dinner with a parent is the sort of detail the internet treats as a declaration, whether or not it actually is.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Face Scepticism

The Deuxmoi post reportedly received more than 35,000 comments, producing the familiar split seen whenever Jenner's dating life becomes a social-media event. Some users dismissed the outing as a publicity move, while others argued the pair looked genuinely comfortable together.

Read more Kendall Jenner's Family Fears Her Jacob Elordi Fling Is Turning Into an 'Obsession' Kendall Jenner's Family Fears Her Jacob Elordi Fling Is Turning Into an 'Obsession'

'Another PR relationship, but y'all ain't ready for that conversation,' one critic wrote in the comments. Another said simply, 'So staged 🙄', while a third added, 'His downfall is coming.'

It is a fairly wild leap from a restaurant exit to a verdict on someone's motives. Yet this is the Kardashian-Jenner universe, where a handbag, a glance or a shared car can acquire the weight of a press release within hours.

Supportive commenters were less suspicious. 'They look great together,' one wrote, while another predicted that they were 'endgame'. A separate admirer called them the 'perfect match', and one comment summed up the appeal more bluntly: 'God, they look good together.'

That divide matters because the interest is not only about a possible celebrity couple. Jenner has spent years managing enormous public attention around her relationships, while Elordi has become one of Hollywood's most scrutinised young actors. Put them in London with his father and, well, the stuff practically writes itself online.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Rumours Began Earlier

The news came after reports in April that Kylie Jenner had allegedly helped introduce her sister to Elordi. An unnamed source told media at the time that the pair had been spending time together and had become close after being in Los Angeles during the same period.

That source claimed they had been together for 'a couple of months' and were already an item by early February. 'It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months,' the source said. 'It has really given them time to bond.'

Kendall and Elordi were also allegedly seen kissing at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party in April. The clip and reports surrounding it added fuel to the rumours, though the available claims have relied heavily on unnamed sources and social-media sightings rather than public confirmation.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted together as paparazzi were there taking pictures while they got into their car 👀📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHA3LTgFpi — 🆂🅰🅼🆈🅾🆄🅽🅶🫥 (@samyoung072r) August 21, 2026

In June, another unnamed source said that the couple had 'taken that next step' and 'made things official'. The source also claimed Jenner 'definitely sees a future' with Elordi and said the pair had been 'basically inseparable' since they began dating.

Those claims remain unverified by Jenner or Elordi. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify them, so readers should take the reports lightly.

Still, the London photographs have given the rumour cycle another jolt. It was not a red-carpet debut or a carefully choreographed announcement. Just dinner, family, sunglasses and a very public pavement outside Cipriani.

For celebrity-watchers, apparently, that was enough.