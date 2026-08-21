A hacker collective calling itself Cyberleek has confirmed it holds a fully playable build of Grand Theft Auto 6, escalating fears that major story spoilers, including the game's ending, could be leaked before launch.

The group has released four gameplay clips in two weeks, with the latest showing protagonist Jason flying a plane and spelling 'Leek' in bullet holes, a move that can only be done in real time by someone controlling the game.

The Leak That Won't Stop

The first footage surfaced on 18 August, roughly nine days before Rockstar's scheduled Netflix showcase. Since then, Cyberleek has dropped new clips every other day, each one pushing the boundaries of what appears possible from a stolen build.

The initial videos showed Jason exploring the open world on foot, followed by combat sequences and vehicle mechanics. The third offered more detailed gameplay, but it was the fourth, posted Thursday morning, that confirmed the group isn't just sitting on pre-recorded demos.

GTA VI leaks just turned into a crypto mystery.



A Solana token called $CYBERLEEK appeared before an anonymous leaker called CyberLeek started releasing alleged GTA VI gameplay.



Since Aug. 18, CyberLeek has dropped multiple clips showing gameplay, vehicles, the Leonida map and… pic.twitter.com/h8Wxf7fjCQ — Karan Singh Arora (@thisisksa) August 21, 2026

In that latest clip, Jason takes to the skies in a plane, the in-game radio playing as the map responds to live inputs. At the end, he unloads a weapon into a wall, spelling out 'LEEK,' a signature that could only come from someone actually playing the game.

The accompanying post on X racked up 236,000 views in under two hours before being hit with takedown notices. 'Yes I have [a] playable build of the game,' Cyberleek wrote, making clear this isn't some curated trailer leak.

What Cyberleek Wants

The group has stated publicly that the leaks will continue until Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive 'issue a public statement and apology with a concrete commitment to do better' over GTA 6's lack of a proper physical disc release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for 19 November on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and buyers of the so-called physical edition will receive a box containing a download code rather than a playable disc.

This has been a point of fury among a vocal section of the gaming community for months, and Cyberleek appears to have turned that frustration into action. The demand is specific: a public apology and a commitment to ship actual discs. So far, neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has made a statement addressing Cyberleek directly.

The practical response has been a wave of DMCA takedowns scrubbing videos from YouTube and other platforms, though they keep getting reposted.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has spoken in recent months about the decision to ship physical copies as download codes, saying the company would not rule out a true disc version at a later date.

Read more Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Prompts Cyberleek Warning That Publishers 'Should Behave, or Be the Next Target' Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Prompts Cyberleek Warning That Publishers 'Should Behave, or Be the Next Target'

Ending Spoilers Now More Likely

According to reports, rumours of the group having access to GTA 6's ending 'just got a lot stronger' following confirmation of the playable build. So far, only Jason has appeared in the leaked footage. Lucia, the game's female lead, has not been shown, which could mean the build only covers the early portion of the game, or it could mean Cyberleek is holding the bigger reveals back.

According to insider NatetheHate, the leaked footage is over a year old, so what Rockstar shows at its Netflix event will be the most accurate representation of the final game. But the leaker claims to have access to character Lucia's ending, prompting warnings for readers to exercise caution if they don't want anything spoiled.

Why this matters is simple: GTA 6 is the most anticipated game in the history of the industry. Its predecessor, GTA 5, has sold over 210 million copies and generated billions in revenue through its online mode.

The sequel has been in development for over a decade. Having a playable build stolen and leaked three months before launch is a disaster for Rockstar.

It means the hackers can release footage of any part of the game at any time: story spoilers, ending sequences, unannounced features, anything. Every day between now and 19 November is a potential landmine. For fans who have waited over a decade, the situation is a nightmare.

Rockstar had already confirmed that an Extended Look at GTA 6, essentially a third trailer with extended gameplay, will be released on 27 August. Whether the ongoing leaks change the timing or content of that reveal is unknown. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Cyberleek says it has more footage ready. Take-Two says the videos must come down. Neither side appears to be backing off. The game comes out on 19 November. That is 91 days away. And someone out there is already playing it.