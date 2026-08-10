Taylor Swift's music was removed from two TikTok posts linked to President Donald Trump after his social media team used her songs in videos featuring the president, reigniting a long-running dispute between the pop star and the MAGA movement.

The first clip, posted by the White House, showed Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, watching fireworks. It carried the caption, 'Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president,' while Swift's 2020 song 'august' played in the background.

The post also included a message aimed directly at the singer, reading, 'I'm sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!'

By Friday night, the audio had vanished. TikTok displayed a notice stating, 'The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country.'

The reaction was hardly subtle, but it reflected the political fault line surrounding Swift. Her supporters treated the missing audio as a victory, while Trump's team appeared determined to continue the joke.

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Taylor Swift's Music Disappears Again

The President's TikTok account later used 'Red', the title track from Swift's 2012 album, in another post. The video featured a mock-up of the album cover, replacing Swift's portrait and red lipstick with an image of Trump wearing his trademark red MAGA cap.

A fictional playlist was labelled 'Red,' alongside the message, 'Did you know Taylor Swift wrote a whole album about the colour of the Republican Party?'

By Saturday midday, the 'Red' audio had also disappeared from the post, replaced by a notice saying, 'This sound isn't available.'

According to reports, there was no formal response from Swift or the White House. That leaves the precise reason for each removal unclear, although the notices point to restrictions involving the availability of the music. It would be a mistake to treat the clips alone as proof of a legal dispute, rather than evidence that the songs were no longer playable on those posts.

For Swift, the issue is particularly pointed because she regained ownership of her original master recordings in May 2025, following a six-year battle over control of her early catalogue. The report also states that she owns the copyright to her songs and recordings, including 'august' and 'Red.'

The latest incident is not the first time a Swift track has disappeared from a Trump-related TikTok video.

A post featuring 'Father Figure' was removed in November last year. Another clip uploaded during the same month, however, continued to carry 'The Fate of Ophelia' on its audio track. That inconsistency makes the online feud look less like a clean-cut confrontation and more like a messy collision between political provocation, platform rules and music rights.

Still, the symbolism is obvious. Trump's team keeps reaching for Swift's catalogue, and the tracks keep dropping out.

How the Trump Taylor Swift Feud Began

The conflict stretches back to October 2018, when Swift endorsed Democratic candidates in Tennessee. Trump responded by saying he liked her music '25 percent less.'

The dispute intensified in September 2024, after Swift endorsed Trump's presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris. In an Instagram post, she wrote, 'I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.'

Trump answered on Truth Social with the blunt declaration, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!'

He later wrote, 'I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time ... She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.'

That remark has since become part of the feud's shorthand, repeatedly resurfacing whenever Trump's team uses, references or appears to lose access to one of Swift's songs.

The latest posts drew positive reactions from Swifties despite the hostile framing from MAGA accounts. One fan wrote, 'Hahahahaha you messed with the wrong successful woman,' while another said, 'I hope Taylor Swift sues you and wins.'

Whether Swift's team requested the removals is not confirmed in the material provided. Nor is it clear why one of the songs remained available while others disappeared.

For now, the only certainty is that 'august' and 'Red' were used, mocked, and then silenced on Trump-linked TikTok posts. A strange little soundtrack to a feud that refuses to go away.