A vegan influencer has gone viral after breaking down in tears while eating steak for the first time in 14 years, revealing that her decision to follow a plant-based lifestyle had been closely tied to pressure surrounding her body and appearance.

Love Soo, who previously built an online following under the name Mommy Tang through vegan food and mukbang content, filmed herself cooking and eating a steak alongside her husband. The emotional footage shows her visibly nervous before taking her first bite, before she begins crying while processing the moment.

After tasting the steak, Soo appeared surprised by her reaction.

'It tastes so good,' she said through tears.

The moment has since sparked a wider discussion about veganism, restrictive eating, body image and the pressure that can come with maintaining a particular lifestyle in the public eye.

Why Did Love Soo Stop Being Vegan?

Soo's decision was not presented simply as a change in what she wanted to eat. She explained that her reasons for becoming vegan had been connected to a long-running desire to remain thin.

In discussing her 14-year vegan journey, Soo described spending years 'chasing skinny' and dealing with pressures surrounding her weight. Her decision to leave veganism therefore became part of a broader attempt to change her relationship with food and move away from restrictions she felt had affected her personally.

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The revelation added another layer to the emotional video. After more than a decade of following a strict plant-based lifestyle, eating meat was not simply a dietary experiment for Soo. It represented a significant change in an identity that had also become part of her online career.

She appeared particularly nervous before eating the steak, telling her husband that she was unsure about taking the first bite.

According to footage reported on the viral video, she even said she felt as though she had 'PTSD' around the experience and recalled receiving negative comments from people because she was vegan.

Her First Bite of Steak Left Her in Tears

Soo's husband was beside her as she prepared the steak, with the influencer appearing increasingly emotional as the moment approached.

After cooking the meat, she initially questioned whether it was too rare and admitted that she was nervous about eating it.

She eventually took her first bite after 14 years without meat. Instead of reacting negatively, Soo immediately became emotional and began crying.

'It tastes so good,' she said.

The reaction appeared to surprise even Soo herself, as she had expected the steak to taste unpleasant. She told her husband that she had thought it would taste bad but found that she enjoyed it.

Despite becoming overwhelmed, she indicated that she intended to continue eating.

The footage has since been shared widely online, with viewers reacting to the unusually emotional circumstances surrounding what would ordinarily be a simple meal.

The Video Has Divided Viewers

Reactions to Soo's decision have been mixed. Some viewers supported her choice and argued that people should be able to change their diets without feeling guilty about abandoning a lifestyle they previously followed.

Others were more critical, particularly those who viewed veganism primarily as an ethical commitment rather than a dietary choice.

Some commenters questioned whether Soo's decision was motivated by genuine personal change or the attention generated by the viral video, while others praised her for being honest about the pressures that influenced her relationship with food.

The debate also exposed a wider disagreement about what the term 'vegan' represents.

For some people, veganism is primarily an ethical philosophy centred on avoiding animal exploitation. For others, the term is more closely associated with a plant-based diet and its perceived health or lifestyle benefits.

Soo's story has consequently prompted discussion about whether someone can leave veganism without being judged for changing their mind.

From Vegan Content to a New Chapter

Soo had spent years building an audience around vegan food content, including recipes and mukbang videos. Her online identity became closely connected to the plant-based lifestyle she was following.

That history makes her decision to eat steak particularly striking.

Rather than quietly changing her diet, Soo chose to document the experience and explain why she was doing it. The emotional response in the video has now introduced her story to a much larger audience beyond the people who followed her previous vegan content.

Her experience also reflects the complicated relationship some influencers can develop with the lifestyles they promote online.

When a diet becomes part of a creator's identity and audience expectations, changing direction can carry a sense of personal and professional pressure. Soo's decision suggests that she no longer wanted those expectations to dictate how she approached food.