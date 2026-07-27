A track that appeared to confess to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez briefly surfaced on singer D4vd's official Apple Music account over the weekend, prompting widespread speculation online before reports emerged that the account had been hacked.

The song, titled 'I Did It...', appeared on the artist's verified Apple Music page while his preliminary murder hearing in Los Angeles continued to dominate headlines. The audio contained lyrics referencing Celeste and details closely resembling allegations currently being examined in court, leading some social media users to mistakenly believe the track was a genuine confession.

However, multiple outlets later reported that D4vd's Apple Music account had been compromised. The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, remains in custody awaiting the outcome of a preliminary hearing and has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child and mutilation of human remains.

How the Fake Song Spread Online

The track quickly went viral after appearing on D4vd's official artist profile. Its cover art reportedly featured an image linked to the Los Angeles tow yard where investigators discovered Celeste's remains inside Burke's abandoned Tesla in September 2025.

The lyrics referenced the victim by name and appeared to imitate D4vd's vocal style, making the upload appear authentic to many listeners. Within hours, clips of the song had spread across TikTok, X and Reddit, where users debated whether the release was real or an elaborate hoax.

TMZ later reported that the musician's Apple Music account had been hacked. The fake song was subsequently removed, although screenshots and recordings continued circulating online. Given that Burke has been held in Los Angeles County Jail without the ability to record or release new music, reports concluded the upload could not have been an official release.

The Murder Case Against D4vd

The hacked upload arrived as prosecutors continued presenting evidence during Burke's preliminary hearing.

According to prosecutors, Burke began a sexual relationship with Celeste when she was 13. They allege he later murdered the teenager because she threatened to expose their relationship, potentially damaging his rapidly growing music career.

Court testimony has alleged Burke purchased chainsaws, body bags, an inflatable pool and other equipment shortly after Celeste's death. Investigators also testified that blood found on items recovered from his Hollywood Hills home was highly likely to belong to the victim.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his defence team has challenged elements of the prosecution's forensic evidence. The preliminary hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Online Reaction to the Hacked Release

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The appearance of the fake song generated intense discussion across social media, with many users initially believing they were listening to a genuine confession.

Others quickly questioned its authenticity, pointing out that Burke is currently incarcerated and unable to upload music himself. After reports of the hack emerged, attention shifted from the song's disturbing lyrics to concerns over how a verified artist account could be compromised.

The incident also highlighted how easily misinformation can spread during high-profile criminal proceedings, particularly when manipulated content appears on official platforms.

Investigation Continues

The hacked song has no known connection to prosecutors or the ongoing criminal investigation.

Instead, it appears to have been an attempt by an unknown individual to exploit public interest surrounding one of the year's most closely watched murder cases. Authorities have not suggested that the fake track forms part of the evidence against Burke.

As the preliminary hearing continues, the focus remains on the evidence presented in court rather than material circulated online. A judge will decide whether prosecutors have established enough evidence for Burke to stand trial, where he will continue to be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.