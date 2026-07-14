Sheriff Chris Nanos has seen a $1.35 million civil rights lawsuit against him and his department thrown out in an Arizona court, just as the Pima County lawman remains in the glare of global attention over the search for missing Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. The case, brought by inmate Christopher Michael Marx, was dismissed on 1 July 2026 after a judge ruled that he had failed to comply with court orders regarding basic filing requirements.

Nanos, the elected sheriff of Pima County, is the official leading the investigation into the sudden disappearance of Nancy, a case that has pulled in international media and placed his every past controversy under a microscope. The separate lawsuit over alleged COVID-era neglect in his jail system first surfaced in March 2026 and quickly became part of that scrutiny, raising questions about how his office has handled vulnerable people in custody.

Nancy Guthrie Spotlight Collides With Old COVID-Era Allegations

Marx, an inmate in Pima County, filed a prisoner civil rights complaint on 5 March 2026, accusing a sheriff's deputy of 'endangering his life' during a COVID-19 lockdown. In the complaint, Marx claimed a deputy was assigned to work two units, one of which was quarantined due to the virus, and that the officer moved between them without decontaminating himself.

Marx wrote that this behaviour posed 'a threat to my safety because this put my life in jeopardy with their action, constantly,' adding, 'I could have died.' The language was blunt, and, on paper at least, it sounded like the sort of allegation that might have forced a sheriff already under intense public scrutiny to answer difficult questions in court.

Instead, the legal case quietly turned on something far more mundane than the substance of his claims. Despite accusing the department of life-threatening conduct and seeking a substantial payout, Marx fell foul of federal court procedure.

Lawsuit Against Sheriff Chris Nanos Ends On A Technical Point

According to the July update, the US District Court dismissed the lawsuit 'without prejudice' on 1 July. The formal judgment read: 'Pursuant to the Court's order filed March 11, 2026, judgment is entered in favour of defendants and against plaintiff. Plaintiff to take nothing, and complaint and action are dismissed without prejudice for failure to comply with the Court's order.'

The order itself could hardly be plainer. Marx had been told to either pay the standard $350 civil filing fee plus a $55 administrative fee or submit an Application to Proceed In Forma Pauperis, a mechanism that allows indigent litigants to pursue a case without upfront costs. When he did neither, the court effectively shut the door on his complaint.

Legally, dismissal without prejudice means Marx could, in theory, refile the case if he follows the rules next time. In practical terms, the effect for Sheriff Nanos is obvious: a potentially embarrassing civil rights suit has vanished from the docket on a procedural issue, sparing him a more searching examination of what actually happened inside his jail during the pandemic.

Nanos has not publicly commented on this specific lawsuit, according to the reports cited. There is no indication in the available documents that the sheriff or his deputies admitted fault or reached any settlement with Marx. For now, the department emerges with a clean legal win, albeit on a technicality rather than a detailed judicial verdict on its COVID-19 protocols.

The original complaint had asked for $1.35 million in damages, an unusually precise sum that Marx said would be donated to purchase apartments to house the unhoused, alongside a demand for a personal apology from Sheriff Nanos. Those ambitions were extinguished, at least for now, by his failure to clear the first administrative hurdle.

Questions Linger As Nancy Guthrie Search Continues

The timing has inevitably fed into the broader narrative surrounding Nanos, as he fronts the investigation into Nancy's disappearance. When a sheriff is suddenly pushed into the international spotlight, as Nanos has been through his connection to Savannah, old lawsuits and unresolved allegations are quickly dredged up and re-examined.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Deepens: Sheriff Nanos Faces Allegations as FBI Case Impacts Missing Guthrie Investigation Nancy Guthrie Case Deepens: Sheriff Nanos Faces Allegations as FBI Case Impacts Missing Guthrie Investigation

Here, the record is stark but incomplete. There is a clear allegation from an inmate that a deputy's conduct during a COVID-19 lockdown put him at risk. There is a clear judicial finding that the plaintiff did not comply with routine court orders and therefore 'takes nothing.' What is missing is any authoritative, line-by-line assessment of whether the alleged failures in infection control actually occurred.

Marx's claims remain allegations that have not been tested at trial and should be treated with caution. Yet for observers watching Nanos juggle a high-profile missing-persons case and questions about his department's past conduct, the optics are not neutral.

Supporters of Nanos will point out that the legal system worked as it is designed to: a plaintiff who does not follow the rules loses his shot, and a sheriff is not required to answer unproven accusations indefinitely. Critics may argue that an important pattern-of-care question about the treatment of inmates during a deadly pandemic has been left unresolved, buried under missed deadlines and unpaid fees.

As the search for Nancy continues to dominate headlines, the now-dismissed lawsuit sits in the background, a reminder that the man leading one of America's most closely watched investigations has already weathered legal storms of a very different kind.