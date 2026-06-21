Donald Trump is reportedly in 'full panic' over fears that Israel could drag the United States back into a full-blown war with Iran, according to insiders cited by Zeteo, with the US president said to be venting frustration behind closed doors in recent days despite publicly touting a fragile peace arrangement.

The claims, based on anonymous advisers and officials with direct knowledge of internal discussions, suggest Trump has been 'swearing a lot about it' as concerns mount that escalating regional tensions could unravel the tentative understanding his administration reached with Tehran.

The anxiety follows a recently agreed 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Iran, which included a provision calling for Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon. That clause has quickly become a sticking point. Israeli officials have openly resisted the demand and signalled they will continue their campaign, even as US officials attempt to stabilise the broader agreement.

Trump's 'Full Panic' Over Israel and Iranians Tensions

According to Zeteo, Trump, who has repeatedly framed the deal with Iran as a diplomatic success, is said to be increasingly alarmed that events on the ground could spiral beyond his control.

'During the past several days, Trump has aggressively complained to administration officials and other confidants that the Israelis are trying to trick him into restarting a full-blown war with Iran,' according Zeteo, citing three people with direct knowledge of the conversations and another briefed on them.

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That suspicion appears to have sharpened his tone towards a long-standing US ally. 'At least right now, he's definitely madder at the Israelis than the Iranians,' one adviser told Zeteo.

It is a striking line, not least because it cuts against decades of predictable alignment in US-Israel relations. Whether it reflects a fleeting moment of frustration or something more structural is less clear. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, the language attributed to Trump suggests genuine concern about being manoeuvred into escalation. One insider described a president who is not just wary, but actively irritated and on edge. The detail about him 'swearing a lot' may sound trivial, but in Washington reporting, that kind of colour often signals how seriously a leader is taking a perceived threat.

The Risk of Full-Blown War

The core of the tension lies in Israel's ongoing military presence in Lebanon, where its forces reportedly control around 10% of the country. The memorandum with Iran explicitly called for those operations to end, positioning de-escalation as a central pillar of the agreement.

Israel's refusal to comply has complicated that framework. Officials have remained defiant, according to reports, insisting they will not cease military action despite the diplomatic arrangement brokered by Washington.

That defiance, somewhat paradoxically, may be pushing Trump away from immediate military escalation rather than towards it. However, Israel's stance has 'driven Trump in the opposite direction' of restarting the war.

There is also a broader political calculation at play. Trump has invested personal and political capital in presenting the Iran deal as a stabilising achievement. Being seen to slide back into conflict so quickly would undercut that narrative in a big way.

On social media, reaction has been mixed, with some users expressing scepticism about the reports given their reliance on unnamed sources, while others argue the claims align with Trump's historically volatile approach to foreign policy. Without on-the-record confirmation, the story sits in that familiar grey zone of Washington leaks. Plausible, detailed, but not fully verifiable.

What is clear is that tensions between the US, Israel and Iran remain highly combustible. A single miscalculation could shift the trajectory overnight. And if Trump is indeed worried about being pulled into a wider conflict, the bigger question lingers in the background. How much control does any one leader really have once events start moving?