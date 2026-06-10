Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison in McKinney, Texas, on Tuesday after a Collin County jury found him guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf at a 2025 high school track meet. The punishment followed a little under three hours of deliberation and closed a trial that had drawn intense attention far beyond suburban Dallas.

The news came after a week-long case in which defence lawyers argued Anthony, who was 17 at the time and is now 19, acted in self-defence during a confrontation in the bleachers at a Frisco track meet.

Prosecutors said he provoked the encounter, pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

How The Jury Turned On Karmelo Anthony

Under Texas law, Karmelo Anthony could be tried as an adult despite being a minor at the time of the stabbing. Jurors were given a choice between first‑degree murder and the lesser charge of manslaughter, which would have capped his sentence at 20 years.

They deliberated for less than three hours before convicting him of murder, a verdict that carried a possible term of between five and 99 years.

Judge John Roach Jr later oversaw the sentencing phase, where the jury was asked to decide whether Anthony had acted under 'sudden passion', a legal concept that can reduce the maximum penalty.

Defence lawyer Mike Howard argued that the teenager reacted in the heat of the moment to physical intimidation, telling jurors that 'decisions made in the heat of the moment are different than decisions that come after reflection.'

The panel was not persuaded. Prosecutor Bill Wirskye framed the stabbing as deliberate and excessive, telling jurors in closing argument: 'This is not self‑defense, folks. It's murder plain and simple.' He said Anthony had provoked the confrontation and quoted a witness who recalled the defendant warning Metcalf, 'Touch me and find out,' after reaching into his bag.

'You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove,' Wirskye told the court. During sentencing, another prosecutor, Dewey Mitchell, pressed the jury to go tough, arguing: 'Whether you like it or not, mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.'

Jurors ultimately rejected both the manslaughter option and the sudden‑passion claim, landing on 35 years. Anthony, who had a 3.7 GPA before graduation, wept as the punishment was read.

A Self‑Defence Story The Court Wouldn't Buy

Anthony admitted stabbing Metcalf but consistently maintained through his lawyers that he acted to protect himself. The defence tried to paint a picture familiar to anyone who has ever spent a wet Saturday at a school meet: teenagers drifting between team tents, socialising with friends from other schools.

Howard told jurors that going to a rival tent was 'customary' and said Anthony had been invited there by a former friend who also knew Metcalf. He argued that Metcalf and his twin brother, Hunter, standing nearby, were physically intimidating and that Anthony feared they and others might 'jump in' if things turned ugly.

'Texas law does not require that you wait until you get hit,' Howard said. 'In that split second of chaos, you must put yourself in his shoes.'

One of Anthony's former teammates, called by the defence, described him as 'distraught' after the stabbing and recalled hearing him say: 'I told him not to touch me.'

Prosecutors countered with a different narrative. Witness after witness, many still under 18 and shielded from being named by court order, said Metcalf pushed Anthony after telling him to move, but disagreed over how hard that push was.

Several insisted Anthony was the clear aggressor. A school resource officer testified that Anthony admitted stabbing Metcalf and asked whether he was going to be OK.

Jurors were shown the pocket knife and Anthony's backpack, watched police body‑camera footage from the bleachers and saw prosecutors demonstrate how quickly the blade could be flicked open.

Wirskye told them the encounter was essentially one‑on‑one and said video evidence backed that up. In his words, the case came down to one principle: 'Ultimately, this case is about accountability. What kind of community do you want to live in.'

The Metcalf Family's Anger — And A Community On Edge

Inside the packed Collin County courtroom, the impact statements were brutal. Austin's mother, Meghan Metcalf, addressed Anthony directly after the sentence.

'You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years,' she said. 'You should feel lucky, because I've been sentenced to a life without my son.'

Austin's father, Jeff, described his son as the 'MVP' of his football team with a 4.0 GPA and called him a 'leader' and a 'peacemaker.'

He turned to Anthony and said: 'You failed your parents, you failed yourself and you failed society.' Later he added that he felt 'pure unfiltered rage' about his son's death.

Hunter, Austin's twin, said he had spent much of the past year trying to forgive, but stood in court and told Anthony: 'You took someone from me who was supposed to be uncle, godfather to my kids. Now I want everything taken from you. You let the devil take over in that moment.'

Anthony's mother was the only person to speak for him at sentencing. In tears, she begged jurors to 'please have mercy on my son', saying he was 'very sorry for what he did'. Anthony sobbed throughout her plea.

Outside, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis praised the prosecutors and jurors, thanking the community for being 'levelheaded and patient as the process worked', and said the outcome had delivered 'accountability.'

The local school district issued its own statement, acknowledging 'strong emotions and deep grief' and urging residents to treat each other with 'respect, sensitivity and understanding.'

Race, An All‑White Jury And A Wider Argument About Fairness

Online, the case had long since become a proxy fight over race and justice. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white. Weeks after the killing, a participant in the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack, pardoned by Donald Trump, led a small 'Protect White America' protest at the stadium, drawing counter‑demonstrators and a sharp rebuke from Jeff Metcalf.

He told the court on Tuesday that in his view 'this was never about race or politics' and added: 'We're all humans. We all bleed the same color.'

Civil rights group Next Generation Action Network, which had supported Anthony, took a different line, condemning the all‑white make‑up of the jury and arguing that it raised serious questions about representation in a county where diversity has grown far faster than its courtroom panels. Prosecutors repeatedly downplayed race as a factor.

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Frisco, with its gleaming school campuses and state‑of‑the‑art athletic facilities, likes to market itself as a model of opportunity. Both boys were good students, both had plans for college, and both families have insisted their sons were not bullies or racists.

Yet the image that will linger is not a brochure shot of a stadium, but a single, fatal moment under a rain‑spotted tent and a community now arguing over whether 35 years is justice or something closer to cruelty.

The case stems from a confrontation on 2 April 2025 at a district‑wide meet in Frisco, a fast‑growing Dallas suburb, when Anthony, then 17, sat under a tent belonging to rival Memorial High School. Metcalf, also 17, was a Memorial athlete.

Witnesses told the court the pair clashed after Metcalf and others repeatedly told Anthony to leave the tent, with the argument ending when Anthony pulled a pocket knife from his bag and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Both boys were from Frisco; they did not know each other before that day.