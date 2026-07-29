French electronic musician Kavinsky has died aged 50 after being found at his Paris home, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was discovered at his apartment in Paris's 18th arrondissement on Tuesday evening after emergency services were called to the property.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that an investigation has been opened into the cause of death. Authorities said there were no suspicious circumstances at the scene.

Kavinsky rose to international prominence with his 2010 hit Nightcall, which gained worldwide recognition after featuring prominently in Nicolas Winding Refn's 2011 film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.

Investigation Continues Into Musician's Death

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, emergency services discovered Kavinsky's body at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday, 28 July.

Officials have not announced an official cause of death.

French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Figaro reported that investigators are considering the possibility that the musician suffered a stroke, citing sources familiar with the inquiry. Those reports have not been confirmed by prosecutors or medical authorities.

The same reports stated that Kavinsky had experienced severe headaches in the days leading up to his death and that a neighbour contacted emergency services after becoming concerned when he had not been seen for several days.

At the time of publication, no official medical findings had been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tributes Pour In For Nightcall Star After French DJ Kavinsky Dies

Born Vincent Belorgey near Paris, Kavinsky developed a distinctive electronic sound inspired by 1980s synth music, film scores and video games.

His breakthrough came with Nightcall, which became the opening track of Drive and introduced his music to a global audience.

The song later became one of the defining tracks of the synthwave movement and remains his best-known recording.

Beyond Nightcall, Kavinsky released tracks including Testarossa Autodrive, ProtoVision and Odd Look, the latter featuring The Weeknd.

His debut studio album, OutRun, was released in 2013, followed by a lengthy break before his return with Reborn in 2022.

In an interview with Le Parisien following his comeback, Kavinsky reflected on the impact of Nightcall, saying the song had "changed my life."

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Kavinsky, describing him as 'a source of French pride forever.'

French Culture Minister Catherine Pégard also honoured the musician, writing on X that France had lost 'one of its most unique voices.'

She added: 'From the film Drive to the Paris Olympics, the whole world was captivated by Nightcall. Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders.'

Kavinsky's performance of Nightcall during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games alongside Belgian singer Angèle reintroduced his work to millions of viewers worldwide and became one of the defining musical moments of the event.

Tributes have also appeared across social media from fans, fellow musicians and producers, many highlighting Kavinsky's influence on modern electronic music and the wider synthwave genre.

Lasting Influence

Kavinsky was scheduled to headline the Garten on the Beach festival in Deauville next month. Festival organisers have not yet announced how the event will proceed following his death.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Kavinsky built a reputation for combining electronic dance music with cinematic storytelling and retro-inspired production.

Although his catalogue was relatively compact, his work had an influence that extended well beyond electronic music, helping introduce synthwave aesthetics to mainstream audiences through film, television and popular culture.

His death marks the loss of one of France's most internationally recognised electronic artists. While authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, his musical legacy continues to resonate with audiences around the world.