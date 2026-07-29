Usher has asked a fan to leave the stage after visibly rejecting Usher's seductive dance moves during his show on Saturday, July 25, in Nashville, while the singer performed 'Can U Handle It?'

It's a viral moment during Usher's R&B Tour, also known as the Raymond & Brown Tour with Chris Brown, when a woman from the audience got pulled onstage as the chosen fan Usher serenades; however, the fan, Gabrielle Cheyenne, appeared extremely uncomfortable as he tried to nuzzle the female fan's neck, the woman remains rigid while Usher is performing a sensual dance on her.

When the 47-year-old singer tried to recline on the bed with her, she moved back, causing the singer to pull away from her. The video was posted to Instagram by many concertgoers.

The Show Must Go On

Rather than forcing the moment, ignoring the woman's body language, or continuing for the sake of the show, Usher recognised that she wasn't responding as other fans had at past concerts, stopping the interaction and continuing with the show as planned.

Usher stepped away from her, signaling to bring the fan off by waving his hand towards the back of the stage. She was then escorted off the stage. Sensual interactions between Usher and the fans have become normalised at his concerts, going as far as choreographing these interactions into the concert.

His 2024 Las Vegas residency and concerts had Usher feeding fans cherries while serenading women. Usher's intimate fan interactions are a highly anticipated element of his concerts.

Fan Responds to Criticism on Social Media

The fan later took to social media to come back at the criticism she received, responding to comments that she shouldn't have gone onstage if she didn't want to be there. This encounter, as this is a seductive moment that happens at his concerts for this tour with Chris Brown, is common at Usher's shows, so why go up on stage if you're not into the moment?

Gabrielle Cheyenne's response was, 'First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage,' on Instagram. 'I looked good asf, you think I wasn't going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?' adding to her Instagram Story.

A commenter on Instagram responded in the caption, 'She should've declined. Anybody who's seen Usher in concert or seen videos knows that he's been doing this with his fans (the women) at his shows.'

The consensus on Instagram is that the female fan should've declined the opportunity if she didn't want to participate. It's a known fact that Usher's concerts are sexually suggestive. The woman should've declined if it went against her morals or beliefs.

She became upset when fans commented that she didn't want the Usher experience on stage. 'Y'all wanted me to go up there and f–k him atp?' The fan continued to defend her actions on Instagram Stories, insisting her attitude wasn't 'nasty'.

'Y'all aren't gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me and expect me to keep it cool!' she expressed, adding, 'Don't think that yall are gonna bully me about an experience that yall didn't get!' on Instagram.

Usher ended his song early for the fan to leave after becoming uncomfortable on stage at his Nashville Concert. He then continued the concert, not letting the awkward moment stop his routine.