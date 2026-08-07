Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor has issued what he calls Donald Trump's 'Finale' Predictions, alleging that the US president could sidestep Congress, test the courts and invoke emergency powers during the remaining years of his term.

Taylor, who served in Donald Trump's first administration, said conversations with former colleagues have left him fearing a constitutional confrontation before the 2028 presidential election.

The assessment, released as a political warning rather than a report of confirmed White House plans, suggests that traditional legislative checks and balances could face severe strain as midterm elections approach.

Taylor argued that internal Republican resistance to the executive branch is steadily diminishing, leaving lawmakers less willing or able to challenge politically sensitive decisions.

Putting Congress Under Pressure

Taylor said privately that some Republicans who have challenged Trump are conscious of their limits. 'Privately, my former colleagues on Capitol Hill acknowledge that they're no match for this President,' he wrote.

Taylor believes the president will encounter fewer meaningful restraints after the autumn midterm elections, with congressional Republicans less willing or able to block decisions they regard as politically risky.

He also questioned whether Trump himself is settled on leaving office when the current term ends. 'I put 'finale' in quotes because I firmly believe Trump himself isn't sure if he'll leave office at the end of the next two years,' Taylor wrote.

The former official drew on his own White House experience to describe Trump as most combative when facing pressure. 'When Trump feels cornered, his impulse is to lash out,' Taylor said. 'In the two-and-a-half years I served under him in his first administration, I saw it again and again.'

Taylor is not merely predicting sharper rhetoric or another bruising political fight. He is predicting an administration prepared to test constitutional limits when ordinary political routes become inconvenient.

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Donald Trump's Supreme Court Defiance

Taylor said he expects Trump to bypass Congress, break laws and ignore constitutional functions that obstruct his agenda.

He also predicted that Trump would continue 'thumbing his nose' at federal courts and could eventually defy the Supreme Court if it issued a major ruling against him.

According to the source, no evidence was provided that the White House has made a decision to disregard a future Supreme Court ruling. Taylor's comments are therefore best understood as a political warning, not confirmation of a planned act. It cannot be independently verified, so readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

Still, Taylor framed the concern in unusually stark terms. 'There are many recipes for constitutional crisis; the President may cook up all of them,' he wrote.

Insurrection Act May Be Used

Among the powers he said could be deployed are the Insurrection Act and the suspension of habeas corpus, measures that Taylor suggested could be presented as responses to domestic-security emergencies. The Insurrection Act has long been a flashpoint in American politics because of the circumstances in which a president may use military forces domestically.

Suspension of habeas corpus, meanwhile, would raise profound questions about detention and due process. Taylor's argument is that such tools could be dressed up as a response to a crisis, whether or not critics accepted the justification.

He also cited allegations surrounding investigations into former FBI director James Comey as an example of the kind of pressure campaign he believes may become more common.

Taylor Defends His Predictions

Taylor defended his record by saying warnings he made before the 2024 election had been dismissed by Trump and his allies as 'preposterous,' 'phoney' and 'fake news.'

He claimed that, a year and a half into Trump's presidency, '90 per cent' of those earlier predictions had come true, including what he described as a civil-service purge, troops on American streets and the branding of domestic critics as terrorists.

That percentage is Taylor's own assessment and is not independently substantiated.

'I'm not doing it to fearmonger,' Taylor wrote of his latest forecast. 'I'm doing it because it's coming.'

Whether his worst-case scenario materialises will depend on more than one man, of course. Congress, the courts, state officials and voters all sit somewhere in that messy constitutional machinery. But Taylor's point is deliberately unsettling, that safeguards are only as strong as the people willing to enforce them.

Although critics and allies have offered vastly differing interpretations of the warning, dismissing it as partisan rhetoric or viewing it as a legitimate institutional risk, the debate underscores the fragile balance of power governing American democracy.