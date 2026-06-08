The sound of live music, laughter and family celebrations was shattered by rapid bursts of gunfire when at least 12 people were shot during a shocking outbreak of violence near a popular community festival in Toledo, Ohio.

The shooting unfolded on Saturday evening near the annual Old West End Festival, a long-running event that attracts thousands of visitors to one of America's largest historic Victorian neighbourhoods. Witnesses described scenes of panic as festivalgoers screamed, ran for cover and threw themselves to the ground while shots rang out across the crowded streets.

Police say two people are believed to have exchanged gunfire, though neither suspect had been arrested as of Sunday. Authorities launched an intensive manhunt and appealed to the public for information, mobile phone footage and witness accounts that could help identify those responsible.

Chaos Erupts At Beloved Community Celebration

The Old West End Festival is regarded as one of Toledo's most cherished annual events, featuring live music, food stalls, house tours and community activities. What began as a day of celebration quickly descended into terror.

Video footage shared online appeared to show people running in all directions as a volley of shots echoed through the area. Witnesses described a scene of confusion and fear as families, friends and visitors scrambled for safety between food trucks, golf carts and festival tents.

Kevin Berry, who had been enjoying live music with friends, said people immediately dropped to the ground after hearing gunfire. Others reported seeing crowds stumble over one another while trying to escape.

Eyewitness Tito Aguilar said he had been ordering food when he noticed a confrontation involving several young people. Moments later, he heard gunshots and fled the area before later returning to search for friends. Several injured people were reportedly seen lying on the grass while emergency responders rushed to help victims.

Victims Expected To Survive As Investigation Intensifies

The victims ranged in age from teenagers to people in their sixties. Initial reports indicated that two individuals were critically injured, although police later confirmed that all 12 victims were in stable condition and expected to recover.

Toledo Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken described the incident as one of the most serious shooting scenes he had encountered during his career.

Investigators spent hours combing through evidence, reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. Police have not revealed whether they have identified specific persons of interest, saying the investigation remains heavily dependent on video evidence and community cooperation.

Authorities urged local residents, particularly young people who may have witnessed the violence, to come forward.

City Safety Director George Kral made a direct appeal to the public, asking residents to review videos stored on their phones and share any relevant information with detectives.

Festival Cancelled As Leaders Condemn Violence

The second day of the festival was cancelled following discussions between organisers, city officials and law enforcement.

Festival organisers said continuing the event would not be compassionate, responsible or practical in light of the tragedy.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz expressed frustration that another community gathering had been scarred by gun violence, saying such incidents should never be accepted as a normal part of American life.

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Ohio Governor Mike DeWine echoed those concerns, stating that summer festivals should be safe places where families can gather without fear. He voiced confidence that investigators would locate those responsible for what he described as a senseless crime.

As detectives continue their search, the historic streets that only hours earlier had been filled with music and celebration now stand as a stark reminder of how quickly joy can turn into tragedy. For Toledo residents, the focus remains on the recovery of the victims and the urgent race to bring the gunmen to justice.