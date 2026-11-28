President Donald Trump has described storm damage at Washington, DC's East Potomac Golf Links as an 'Act of God', using the flooding to renew his criticism of the judge overseeing a challenge to his redevelopment plans. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, 28 November, he called the public golf course 'Trash Island' and claimed its seawalls had collapsed following the Thanksgiving week nor'easter.

Trump linked the flooding to US District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee who has blocked the administration from closing the park while the legal challenge proceeds. He urged her to allow the redevelopment to go ahead and warned that the administration could take the case to the appeals courts.

Trump claimed the course had been 'completely destroyed' by the storm, alleging that seawalls had collapsed along the Potomac River and that much of the site was submerged. He said the damage demonstrated the need to raise the seawalls to protect the land and trees from future flooding.

Trump Claims Storm Damage Supports Golf Course Redevelopment

Trump said the storm had destroyed sections of the Potomac River seawall and damaged an adjoining road. He claimed almost everything was submerged and argued that the seawall needed to be substantially raised to protect the land and trees from flooding.

The president shared photographs showing water covering grass and trees. However, the images do not establish the condition of the entire course or independently confirm the extent of structural damage. No engineering assessment or damage estimate was included in his post.

The legal dispute began on 13 February, when the DC Preservation League and local golfers Alex Dickson and Dave Roberts sued the Interior Department and the National Park Service.

The plaintiffs allege the government violated federal environmental and historic preservation rules. Their case also challenges the alleged dumping of approximately 30,000 cubic yards of material from the White House East Wing demolition onto the course.

Trump wants a championship-level course at the site. The plaintiffs argue that the redevelopment could reduce public access to historic parkland and make golf less affordable for local residents.

Court Orders Keep East Potomac Park Open

The dispute intensified in October after the National Park Service removed more than 400 trees over a weekend. On 26 October, Reyes issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting further tree removal and requiring 10 business days' notice before certain irreversible changes to the park.

The administration planned to close the site on 15 November. On 14 November, Reyes issued a temporary restraining order preventing the government from closing East Potomac Park and the golf course during normal public hours. The order did not require officials to operate the golf course.

National Links Trust stopped operating East Potomac on 15 November. The clubhouse closed, but the grounds remained accessible, with golfers continuing to play without formal operations.

Reyes subsequently extended the order through 12 December. She scheduled a hearing for 8 December to consider whether the government could be required to operate the course while the legal challenge proceeds.

The court allows repairs under existing notice requirements, along with limited closures for seawall work and imminent safety threats. However, the order does not authorise the wider redevelopment.

Trump claimed the Interior Department had closed the course and was asking Reyes to allow the project to proceed immediately. However, no such request was identified in the latest publicly available court docket, and the court's restrictions remain in place.