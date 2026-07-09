Donald Trump surprised many by leaving Turkey aboard the older Air Force One after arriving on the controversial Qatari gifted Boeing 747, immediately fuelling fresh questions about the aircraft's safety and readiness.

While Trump insisted the decision had nothing to do with security, the timing of the switch, coupled with rising tensions between the United States and Iran, prompted widespread speculation that the newer aircraft was not yet equipped to safely carry the president on an overseas mission.

Why Trump Ditched Qatari Boeing 747

Trump departed Ankara, Turkey, on the older Air Force One after travelling there aboard the Boeing 747-8 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year. Speaking to reporters before leaving and later posting on Truth Social, Trump explained that the newer aircraft had already been sent to RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, where American service members had requested an opportunity to tour the aircraft.

According to Trump, the stop in England involved only a short detour before the aircraft would continue its journey.

'We just landed and met up with our new Air Force One, which was sent earlier to RAF Mildenhall, so we could show the wonderful Servicemembers, as per the entire Base's request. They were very excited, picture enclosed. It was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flightpath,' Trump wrote.

Security Concerns Continue To Follow The Qatari Aircraft

Although Trump denied any security connection, reports suggested the decision came after advice from the Secret Service, which reportedly recommended that he avoid leaving Turkey aboard the newer aircraft as a precaution due to potential threats linked to Iran.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that no specific threat had been identified. Even so, officials reportedly preferred the president return aboard the battle tested Air Force One that has protected US presidents for decades.

When asked directly whether the aircraft change was connected to the renewed conflict with Iran or his own comments that he remains a potential assassination target, Trump did not answer the question directly.

Instead, he said, 'I'm number one on the kill list for Iran.'

He also warned reporters that they were travelling on a 'dangerous flight because of the sleazebags that we have to deal with', appearing to reference Iran after previously describing its leaders as 'scum'.

Experts Say The New Jet May Not Be Ready

The aircraft itself has faced questions ever since the Trump administration accelerated security upgrades so it could begin transporting the president far earlier than originally expected.

Normally, converting a commercial Boeing 747 into a fully operational Air Force One takes several years and costs billions of dollars because of the extensive communications systems, defensive technology and classified equipment required.

Retired CIA officer and security analyst Marc Polymeropoulos argued that experienced security officials likely influenced the decision to use the older aircraft.

'Secret Service as USAF pleas must have won out over Trump's vanity project,' he wrote on social media, adding that the aircraft was 'just not ready for prime time overseas.'

Former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall also questioned whether the aircraft currently meets the same standards as the existing Air Force One fleet.

He said the accelerated timeline likely meant some traditional Air Force One requirements had been reduced and questioned whether the aircraft possessed the command systems and protective measures needed to defend against advanced threats.