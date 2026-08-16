Detectives investigating the disappearance of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, were left without two of the Pima County Sheriff's Department's most experienced homicide investigators because of an earlier personnel dispute, according to the president of the deputies' union.

Sergeant Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, spoke publicly on 15 August about what he described as personnel and leadership problems that had weakened the department's Homicide Unit before Nancy disappeared.

According to Cross, two of the agency's most experienced homicide detectives had previously been investigating a separate homicide and building a case against a suspect when they came under pressure from a commander to make an arrest. The incident was not part of the Guthrie investigation.

'What happened is two most senior detectives in the Homicide unit had been transferred out,' Cross said. 'Prior to this, they were handling investigations, and they had a suspect for a homicide and they were building a case against them.'

He said the pair were still gathering probable cause when a commander intervened. Cross described that superior as one of Sheriff Chris Nanos's 'favoured sons' and claimed he was 'unhappy with how slowly they were building the case.'

According to Cross, the commander 'demanded that the suspect be arrested immediately,' even though, in the detectives' professional view, 'the probable causes weren't there yet'. When the veteran officers declined to make the arrest, Cross said, they were subsequently reassigned from Homicide to the Cold Case Unit.

Cross framed the transfers as punishment for caution rather than failure. 'As a result of them moving too slowly, in his opinion, they were transferred out of Homicide to Cold Case,' he said.

The significance for the Guthrie investigation, according to Cross, came later. By the time Nancy disappeared, the department's Homicide Unit had already lost those experienced investigators, leaving considerably less seasoned personnel to handle one of Pima County's most closely scrutinised cases.

There is, at this stage, no independent confirmation of Cross's characterisation of the commander as a 'favoured son' or of the motives behind the transfers. Cross has also been a longstanding critic of Sheriff Nanos, and the two have previously been involved in a separate legal and political dispute, context that should be considered when assessing his allegations.

How Earlier Transfers Affected the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Nancy vanished from her Catalina Foothills home overnight between 31 January and 1 February. The 84-year-old was last seen by family on 31 January before being reported missing the following day. Since then, her disappearance has become both a local emergency and a national story because of her daughter Savannah's prominence on US television.

Questions about the department's staffing predate Cross's latest comments. Reporting in April found that leadership changes had taken place across several Pima County Sheriff's Department units, including Homicide and Cold Case, during the year before Nancy disappeared.

At the time of Nancy's suspected abduction, sources told Fox News Digital that only one detective had more than three years of experience in the Homicide Unit, while five others had less than two years. The sergeant supervising the unit reportedly had only about six months of experience as a sergeant and had never personally worked a homicide case.

Cross's criticism therefore centres not on experienced detectives being removed from Nancy's investigation after identifying a suspect, but on earlier staffing decisions that he believes deprived the department of experienced investigators before the case even began.

As his interview unfolded, Cross sketched a picture of an investigation that, in his view, suffered less from lack of effort than from questionable personnel decisions made above the detectives' heads.

Insider Questions Experience Levels in Nancy Guthrie Inquiry

Cross reserved some of his sharpest criticism for the experience level of the sergeant supervising the Homicide Unit when Nancy disappeared. He said the sergeant had no previous homicide experience, a decision he regarded as unusual for an investigation that quickly became both complex and nationally scrutinised.

'Usually those assignments are made by Command,' he explained, adding that Command, for reasons that 'remain unknown' to him, 'deemed the inexperienced Sergeant the right choice to head the unit.'

Cross also questioned the relative inexperience of detectives assigned to the unit, calling it 'unheard of' for a major investigation to lack the support of multiple veteran homicide investigators. In normal circumstances, he said, a newcomer would be flanked by older hands.

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When a less seasoned detective is brought into a homicide team, Cross noted, it is standard practice for senior investigators to guide that officer through evidence gathering, interviews and the eventual demands of courtroom testimony.

He recalled a conversation with a former homicide sergeant who told him 'you can't even call yourself a homicide detective until you've been through trial,' a remark that underlined his broader point about the value of courtroom-tested experience in cases where investigative errors can have lasting consequences.

The criticism is not limited to Cross. A recent Wall Street Journal examination of the investigation reported broader problems involving coordination between local and federal authorities, the handling of evidence and the experience of investigators assigned to the case. Sheriff Nanos has nevertheless maintained that the investigation remains active and has not become a cold case.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has previously pushed back against criticism surrounding its handling of the investigation. Nanos said earlier this year that 'internal or political commentary distracts from this active investigation' and maintained that his focus remained on 'justice and transparency.'

For the Guthrie family, those internal disputes sit uncomfortably alongside the stark fact that Nancy remains missing more than six months after her last confirmed sighting. Cross's allegations do not establish that different staffing decisions would have solved the case.

They do, however, add to questions about whether the department had enough experienced homicide investigators in place when one of its most consequential investigations began.