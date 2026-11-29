President Donald Trump called flooding at Washington's East Potomac Golf Links an 'Act of God', claiming the public course had been 'completely destroyed' by the Thanksgiving storm. But golfers returned over the weekend, contradicting his description of total destruction.

In a 28 November Truth Social post, Trump used the flooding to press a federal judge to allow his redevelopment plan to proceed. He made no mention of people affected by the wider storm.

The post revived a dispute over the public golf complex on Hains Point. The administration wants to replace its three existing courses with a championship-level facility. The DC Preservation League and two local golfers are challenging the plan.

Two court orders limit the administration's actions: one bars further tree removal or damage and requires 10 business days' written notice before irreparable modifications to park features; the other prevents the government from closing the park and golf course during their established public hours.

Trump Links Flooding to Court Fight

Trump claimed the storm left the course 'totally WIPED OUT', with seawalls along the Potomac collapsed and almost everything submerged. He said the seawalls needed to be raised and urged US District Judge Ana C. Reyes to let the redevelopment proceed, accusing her of doing 'everything politically possible' to stop it.

CBS News reported scattered flooding at the course and found golfers playing despite the wet conditions. Its report contrasted with Trump's description of a facility that had been completely destroyed. The report did not assess the structural condition of the seawalls.

Golfers Return While Closure Is Blocked

A temporary restraining order issued by Reyes on 14 November barred the administration from closing East Potomac Park and its golf course during the daily hours in which they were open on 14 November.

Reyes extended the order on 23 November through 12 December. It allows the government to carry out repairs, subject to the notice requirements in the existing injunction, but does not require it to actively manage either site.

The Washington Post reported that golfers continued playing for free after the National Park Service ended National Links Trust's role managing the course on 15 November. With no replacement operator in place, golfers and volunteers helped maintain the courses. The administration appealed the temporary restraining order on 18 November.

More Than 400 Healthy Trees Removed in October

The dispute intensified after the National Park Service felled about 430 healthy, non-invasive trees at the course on 10 October. In a 13 October opinion, Reyes documented how the government approved the removal plan within five days, then began cutting trees without meaningful notice to the plaintiffs or the court.

The government's 9 October environmental review identified 529 healthy trees for removal. About 430 were felled the next day, including 200 additional trees not covered by the initial review. The 529 figure was the number identified for removal, not the number actually cut down.

On 26 October, Reyes issued a preliminary injunction barring further tree removal or damage. It required ten business days' written advance notice before any irreparable modification to any forms or features of East Potomac Park. There is no established evidence that the tree clearing caused the subsequent flooding.

Court Sets December Test for Park's Future

Reyes extended the separate access order through 12 December, giving the court more time to consider whether a longer-lasting injunction was warranted. The order keeps the park and golf course open during their established public hours. Repairs remain permitted, subject to the notice requirements in the earlier injunction.

A hearing on 8 December is expected to address whether the government can be required to operate the course while the legal challenge continues. The access order preserves public access but does not compel the government to staff or maintain the golf facilities. The court has yet to decide whether the redevelopment can proceed.