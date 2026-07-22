Donald Trump is staring at a 'brutal' midterm reckoning in Washington, where author Michael Wolff predicts Congress will soon feel like 'a noose around his neck' after November's vote.

Speaking about the looming elections in the United States, Wolff said Trump is so worried about losing control of Congress that he has already leaned into voter suppression measures and delivered a speech on Thursday defending tighter restrictions.

The warning centres on what happens if Republicans are defeated in those midterm elections and Trump is left governing with a hostile legislature.

Wolff, a long‑time Trump chronicler, argued on his podcast that the real humiliation for the former president will come not from Democrats alone, but from Republicans quietly peeling away.

Michael Wolff's Stark Warning on the Donald Trump Midterms

Michael Wolff used his podcast Inside Trump's Head to sketch a bleak post‑midterm landscape for Donald Trump.

In conversation with co‑host Joanna Coles, he argued that a newly empowered Congress, led by Democrats in the House, would become an almost suffocating constraint on the presidency.

'Congress will become an incredible noose around his neck, a burden on his shoulders,' Wolff said, predicting lawmakers would 'do everything possible to frustrate him and to humiliate him and to make him pay for being Donald Trump.'

He acknowledged there is an unresolved question over whether such an aggressive strategy is smart politics. He pointed out that previous efforts to punish Trump in Congress had 'turned out to be actually probably bad politics', a nod to the electoral backlash that can follow overreach.

Wolff believes the damage to Donald Trump will not stop with Democrats. He argued that, in the second half of what he calls 'MAGA 2.0', Republicans themselves will become less inclined to fall in line.

'His own party begins to move further and further away from him, and we're already seeing this now,' Wolff said, citing resistance to Trump's favoured Save America Act. According to Wolff, Republicans keep telling Trump 'we can't do it', a refusal he characterises as a 'clear rebuff.'

Donald Trump and the JD Vance Warning Sign

Wolff sees Vice-President JD Vance as the early test case of how Republican 2028 hopefuls might treat Donald Trump once the midterms are over.

On a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Vance said the Trump administration was 'guilty' of botching the release of files linked to Trump's long‑time associate, the convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Wolff's reaction on the podcast was unfiltered. 'We saw JD Vance this past week go on Joe Rogan and, godd–, if he wasn't basically publicly proclaiming his distance from Donald Trump,' he told Coles.

In Wolff's view, that kind of public daylight is not an accident. He contrasted Vance's approach with that of Kamala Harris in 2024, when she ran for president after Joe Biden withdrew.

'During the 2024 race, everybody was saying she has got to get some more, put distance between herself and Joe Biden. And she really didn't,' Wolff said. 'But in this case, JD Vance was clearly putting distance between himself and Donald Trump. So, I think we will see that across the spectrum of 2028 contenders.'

The underlying calculation, Wolff suggested, is harshly pragmatic. With Trump's approval rating at 37% and voters widely unhappy with both his economic record and his handling of the war in Iran, Republicans eyeing the White House have every incentive to say, politely or not, that they would do things differently.

White House Fires Back at Michael Wolff Over Donald Trump Claims

It can be recalled that Wolff has long been a lightning rod for the Trump orbit. Officials have previously accused him of fabrication and bias in response to his reporting on the president's inner circle.

In one extraordinary statement, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: 'Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s– and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut‑sized brain.'

As of this writing, the administration has not, however, directly rebutted his specific forecast about Congress turning into a 'noose' after the midterms, or about Republicans like Vance starting to peel off.

Michael Wolff's latest broadside lands after a stretch in which Trump has openly fretted about Republican majorities slipping away and has tried to shape the rules of the vote itself.

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The journalist argued that Trump's anxiety has fuelled what he describes as a series of efforts to suppress turnout ahead of the midterm elections, alongside rhetoric justifying 'even further repressions' in that Thursday speech.

Trump's critics frame those moves as an attempt to blunt a coming backlash over his handling of the economy and his war in Iran, while his supporters call them necessary safeguards.

Wolff sees the coming months not just as another election cycle but as the start of Trump's long lame‑duck slide, even if he clings to office. In his telling, Congress will be more obstructive, Republican hopefuls like JD Vance will become more openly critical, and the protective shell that once surrounded Donald Trump will start to crack.