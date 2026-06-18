Britain's Royal Family is facing questions online after remaining silent on a controversial new report that has reignited debate over the country's grooming gangs scandal.

The criticism emerged after Independent MP Rupert Lowe released a 219-page inquiry on 16 June, alleging widespread institutional failures in tackling child sexual exploitation and claiming that hundreds of thousands of girls may have been targeted over several decades.

As the report sparked fierce discussion across social media, some campaigners and commentators began asking why King Charles III and other senior royals had yet to publicly address the issue.

Read more Rape Gang Inquiry Claims Grooming Gangs Operated in 149 UK Local Authority Areas Rape Gang Inquiry Claims Grooming Gangs Operated in 149 UK Local Authority Areas

Why Are People Asking 'Where Are They?'

The backlash appears to be driven largely by social media users, survivor advocates, and critics of Britain's institutions, who argue that prominent public figures should acknowledge the renewed attention on the scandal.

Posts shared across X questioned why senior members of the Royal Family had not commented following the publication of Lowe's report, with some describing the silence as disappointing given the scale of the allegations outlined in the inquiry.

It’s astonishing & sickening that the British Royal family— King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate, even Harry & Meghan— haven’t said a WORD about the systemic rape and sexual torture of 250,000 British white girls in their country.



This isn’t “political.” It’s humanity.… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 17, 2026

What has happened in the UK has changed me. Even "radicalized" me further perhaps.



Some of the things that have happened in the report made me stop reading it out of anger.



To be honest, the U.S. should take a long and hard look at its support to NATO.



I'm disgusted. https://t.co/C8sY3vpia0 pic.twitter.com/5pucwYdhju — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) June 17, 2026

The report itself revisits failures documented in previous investigations and reviews into group-based child sexual exploitation in towns including Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford and Telford.

While the Royal Family has not been directly implicated in any of the scandals, some online commentators have argued that national institutions should publicly support survivors as fresh details continue to emerge.

What Does Rupert Lowe's Report Claim?

Lowe's inquiry, which was funded through more than 20,000 public donations, compiles survivor testimony, previous inquiry findings and court records.

The report claims that at least 250,000 girls may have been targeted across approximately 149 local authority areas, although that figure remains disputed and is not recognised as an official government statistic.

Read more Why Did UK Authorities Ignore 250,000 Groomed Girls? The Explosive Rape Gang Report Explained Why Did UK Authorities Ignore 250,000 Groomed Girls? The Explosive Rape Gang Report Explained

In a video posted on X alongside the report's release, Lowe described the crimes as 'pure, driven, unfettered evil.'

The inquiry alleges that police forces, local councils, social services and other public bodies repeatedly failed victims over many years, partly due to concerns about accusations of racism and community tensions.

Many of those criticisms echo concerns previously raised by Baroness Louise Casey's national audit into group-based child sexual exploitation.

Royal Family's Silence Is Not Unusual

As of now, neither King Charles, Prince William nor any other senior royal has issued a statement regarding Lowe's report.

The lack of comment is not unusual.

The Royal Family traditionally avoids involvement in politically sensitive matters, criminal investigations and active public policy debates to maintain constitutional neutrality. However, given how intense the report's revelations are and the fact that it's been allegedly going on for a very long time, Brits are demanding a response.

Although members of the monarchy have supported child protection and safeguarding initiatives over the years, they rarely comment on specific enquiries or ongoing political controversies.

The Wider Debate Continues

The renewed attention comes as authorities continue to examine historical child exploitation cases.

The National Crime Agency's Operation Beaconport is reviewing hundreds of previously closed investigations, while a separate statutory inquiry chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield is expected to conduct local investigations into grooming gang cases across England.

And amid that renewed scrutiny, the Royal Family's silence has become a story in itself.