Police have launched an extensive search for two schoolgirls who have been missing from Rugby, with officers warning that they are increasingly concerned for the girls' welfare.

Angelica, 11, and Verity, 12, were reported missing from the town and are believed to be together. Officers have appealed to the public for information as concerns continue to grow over their safety.

The girls were last seen in the Newbold area of Rugby, Warwickshire. Police later received information that they may have been seen in the area at around 4am on Sunday.

A large search operation has been launched, with police officers carrying out enquiries across the area.

When Were the Girls Reported Missing?

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Police first issued an appeal on Saturday evening after Angelica and Verity were reported missing from Rugby.

The girls are believed to have links to both Rugby and Cornwall.

Police said they believed the two girls were together and warned that their welfare was becoming an increasing concern.

The initial appeal asked members of the public to look out for the two girls and contact police immediately if they had information about their whereabouts.

The appeal was subsequently updated after a possible sighting was reported in Newbold.

4AM Sighting Raises Concern

A key development in the search came when police received information that the girls had been seen in Newbold at around 4am on Sunday.

The reported sighting provided officers with another potential location to investigate as they continued searching for the pair.

Police have urged anyone who believes they may have seen Angelica or Verity to contact emergency services immediately.

Officers have also asked people not to assume that a sighting is insignificant, particularly given the time that has passed since the girls were reported missing. Police are continuing to work around the clock to locate the girls.

Helicopter Used in Search

The search has also involved a police helicopter as officers broadened their efforts to locate the missing schoolgirls.

Police have been carrying out searches and making enquiries in the Rugby area as they attempt to establish where the girls may have gone after they were last seen.

The use of aerial resources highlights the scale of the operation as officers continue to search for possible clues.

Police have also been making enquiries with people in the local area and checking information that could help establish the girls' movements.

What Do Police Know About the Girls?

Angelica is 11 years old, while Verity is 12.

Police believe they are together and have links to both Rugby and Cornwall.

Officers have released photographs of the girls as part of their appeal, asking members of the public to look carefully at the images and consider whether they may have seen either child.

Police have not publicly suggested that the girls have been harmed or confirmed why they went missing.

At this stage, officers are focused on locating them and making sure they are safe.

Police Appeal To The Public

Police have urged anyone who has seen the girls or knows where they could be to contact them immediately.

A police appeal asked members of the public who believed they had seen the girls to call 999 and quote incident number 123 of 8 August.

The appeal is particularly important because the girls are children and officers have said they are increasingly concerned about their welfare.

Police have also urged people with information to come forward even if they are unsure whether what they know is relevant.

Public Urged to Share Any Information

The search for Angelica and Verity remains ongoing.

Police are continuing to examine possible sightings and information from the public while searching areas around Rugby.

The reported 4am sighting is one of the key pieces of information being investigated as officers try to establish the girls' movements.

Both girls have connections to Rugby and Cornwall, giving investigators potential locations to examine as they continue their enquiries.

Members of the public are being asked to remain alert and contact police immediately with any information that could help locate the girls.

For their families and the wider community, the priority remains finding Angelica and Verity and making sure they return home safely.