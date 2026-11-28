The US Air Force's flagship Cloud One computing platform has reportedly been breached by hackers, prompting the Pentagon to defend its cybersecurity measures on Friday, 27 November, more than three years after the platform's leadership claimed a '100% success rate' against attempted intrusions.

Reuters reported the breach on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The incident has raised concerns over the potential exposure of sensitive military information, although the extent of any compromise remains unclear.

The reported intrusion was discovered within the past month, according to sources cited by Reuters, and its discovery resulted in disruptions to the computing environment.

'A breach here is a big deal,' one of the sources told Reuters.

Pentagon Defends Cloud One Security Without Confirming Reported Hack

The Pentagon issued assurances about the security of military networks on Friday but stopped short of explicitly confirming or denying whether hackers had penetrated Cloud One.

'The Department of War's systems are safe, secure, and managed 24-7 by the best experts and teams in the world,' a Pentagon official said.

An official had earlier declined to discuss the status of military networks, citing departmental policy and operational security.

The military also maintained that its essential operations and applications would continue, although its public response offered few details about the reported incident.

Federal News Network separately covered the alleged breach, reporting that a person familiar with the incident had corroborated some details of Reuters' findings.

The publication reported that efforts to address the security incident had disrupted certain platform functions. NBC News also reported the alleged intrusion.

The identity of those responsible, how long the reported intrusion lasted and whether sensitive information was successfully extracted remain unclear.

Cloud One Leaders Previously Claimed a Perfect Cybersecurity Record

The reported breach has brought renewed attention to an unusually confident assessment of Cloud One's cybersecurity capabilities published in 2023.

In a commentary published by FedScoop on 8 February that year, the platform's leadership claimed it had successfully resisted approximately 10 million attempts to penetrate its systems annually.

The commentary placed security at the centre of Cloud One's operations, highlighting the importance of protecting applications used by military personnel.

Established in 2017, Cloud One was developed to consolidate computing resources and improve access to military applications.

The platform accommodates services supporting personnel administration, payroll, equipment maintenance and logistics, alongside applications used for military operations.

Its responsibilities extend beyond routine administrative work. Applications hosted on the platform include systems supporting air defence and military munitions management across numerous locations worldwide.

However, the reported intrusion does not establish that hackers gained access to these particular applications or compromised their operational capabilities.

Questions Remain Over Potential Military Data Exposure

The Cloud One reports come amid broader concerns surrounding cybersecurity across US government agencies.

Recent incidents have reportedly affected federal law enforcement and intelligence organisations, including the FBI and CIA. Separate technical disruptions have also drawn attention to the reliability of critical computing infrastructure.

No connection between those incidents and the reported Cloud One breach has been publicly established.

The Pentagon's assurances have left several questions unanswered, particularly regarding the nature of the intrusion and whether confidential military records were exposed.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported breach or establish whether any information was stolen.

More than three years after Cloud One's leadership publicised its perfect cybersecurity record, the full circumstances surrounding the reported intrusion remain unknown, with military officials yet to publicly disclose its extent.