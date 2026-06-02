The federal government is poised to hand over tens of thousands of acres of Colorado wilderness to oil and gas companies in what conservationists and data indicate is the largest public land lease sale the state has ever seen.

On 16 June 2026, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will auction 170 parcels covering 155,816 acres across eight Colorado counties, land that serves as critical migration corridor, winter habitat and foraging ground for the nation's largest elk herd. The sale is the direct result of legislation signed by President Donald Trump in 2025, and it marks a significant reversal of years of habitat protection policy.

The Scale Of The Sale And What Is At Stake

The June sale dwarfs anything Colorado has seen in recent decades. Rocky Mountain Wild, a Denver-based conservation organisation, describes it as the largest oil and gas lease sale ever proposed in Colorado. More than 100 parcels sit in Moffat County, which bills itself as the 'Elk Hunting Capital of the World' and relies on hunting tourism in part for its economic stability.

About two-thirds of the acreage lies just south of Dinosaur National Monument, a remote park that is among more than 40 certified International Dark Sky Places in the United States, areas with exceptionally dark night skies. Tom Kleinschnitz, Moffat County's director of tourism, warned that the industrial activity accompanying oil extraction could jeopardise that designation. 'Things like that could put that status in jeopardy,' he said. 'In the long run, I think it's important to keep these areas as pristine as possible.'

A 2,360-line spreadsheet compiled by Rocky Mountain Wild enumerates 17 rare plants and endangered species whose habitat could be imperilled by fossil fuel exploration and extraction. These include the black-footed ferret, wolverine, boreal toad and Colorado pikeminnow, as well as threatened plants such as the Colorado hookless cactus and Parachute penstemon.

The Trump administration is offering tens of thousands of acres of Colorado elk habitat to oil and gas companies.



The lease sale could impact America's elk, pronghorn, and mule deer populations. pic.twitter.com/FsZ9EjgrvT — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 2, 2026

Legislation Behind The New Drilling Push

The June sale does not exist in isolation. It is one of four large lease sales in Colorado since Congress passed and President Trump signed H.R. 1 in 2025, legislation that included provisions to encourage drilling on the nation's public lands.

H.R. 1 prioritised fossil fuel extraction over uses such as recreation and conservation, mandated that federal officials hold a minimum of four lease sales each fiscal year across nine western states including Colorado, shortened public comment periods and reduced the discretion land managers hold over whether to offer acreage for lease. This stands in contrast to the preceding administration's record: just six sales were held in Colorado across President Joe Biden's entire four-year term, covering only several hundred acres.

The law also cut the royalty rate that energy companies pay to extract publicly owned resources. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act reduced the federal onshore royalty rate from 16.67% to 12.5%, reverting to a rate that had been unchanged since the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920, before Congress raised it in 2022. Taxpayers for Common Sense, a nonpartisan watchdog organisation, calculates that applying the higher rate over the last decade would have generated an additional $1.5 billion per year for the public. For Colorado specifically, the state could lose approximately £115 million ($148 million) in revenue from future production on roughly 81,000 acres sold in 2026 alone, according to that same analysis.

Air Quality, Emissions And Public Health

The environmental stakes extend beyond wildlife. Several parcels listed in Weld County, home to the state's largest and most productive oil field, could result in up to 150 new wells, and emissions from those wells would worsen smog in a region that already fails to meet national air quality standards, according to conservation groups.

In a 106-page comment letter filed on 13 March 2026, the Wilderness Workshop and 17 co-signing organisations wrote to the BLM: 'BLM's implication that this lease sale would result in no emission increase or that emissions are not reasonably foreseeable enough to perform a conformity determination are entirely baseless.' The BLM's environmental assessment responded that project-specific emissions inventories would be conducted only if and when companies filed drilling permit applications.

The BLM's official press release on 17 April 2026 confirmed the 16 June sale, noting that a 30-day public protest period had opened and closed on 18 May 2026.

Yeah, Trump blocked a bill that provides clean Water to parts of

Colorado because the Republican Senator pushing the Bill

also wanted the release of the Epstein files,

Trump hates America & our Natural Resources! — Truth or consequences (@dandersen9465) June 2, 2026

February 2024 - Trump held a fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago with more than 20 oil executives asking for$1Billion in campaign donations in exchange for tax breaks, remove barriers to drilling, scrap a pause on gas exports,etc.,yet no one stopped him 🫤https://t.co/0MrxBtevYX — Great White North 🍁🇨🇦 (@MadeInCanada_eh) June 2, 2026

Communities Balancing Economy And Environment

In Moffat County, where 80% of voters backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, the picture is more complicated than a straightforward conservation fight. Kleinschnitz acknowledged that some residents rely in part on royalties from drilling to make ends meet, while others depend on hunting and outfitting for their livelihoods. 'Many people in outfitting have agricultural businesses, and hunting is incredibly important to keeping people on those landscapes,' he said. 'And some of them make royalties from oil and gas and have benefited greatly from having those.'

Read more Trump Billion Pound Project Leaves Rural Vietnam in Tears as Families Are Ordered to Dig Up Longstanding Graveyards Trump Billion Pound Project Leaves Rural Vietnam in Tears as Families Are Ordered to Dig Up Longstanding Graveyards

That local context sits against a broader backdrop of public opinion. Colorado College's State of the Rockies Project found, through bipartisan polling, that a majority of voters across eight western states wanted their congressional representatives to prioritise conservation over energy development on public lands.

Already, approximately 21 million acres of BLM-managed public land are leased for oil and gas development, of which only 12 million acres are actually producing fossil fuels. Conservationists argue the gap illustrates that the rush to lease is less about immediate energy need and more about locking wildlife habitat out of protected status for up to a decade at a time.

The 16 June auction is set to proceed, representing one of the most consequential land-use decisions for Colorado's wild places in a generation.