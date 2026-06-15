A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Yosemite National Park ranger who was fired after helping hang a giant transgender pride flag from El Capitan, dealing a setback to a case that has become entangled in wider disputes over free speech, public protest and federal employment rules.

The ruling does not determine whether Shannon 'SJ' Joslin's dismissal was lawful. Instead, it concludes that the former ranger must pursue the challenge through the federal civil service system before seeking relief in court.

Joslin, a nonbinary biologist who studied bats at Yosemite, was terminated last year after participating in a high-profile demonstration that saw a 66-foot transgender pride flag draped from the iconic granite formation overlooking Yosemite Valley. The display lasted around two hours before being removed voluntarily.

Court Says Federal Employment Process Must Come First

In a decision issued on Friday, US District Judge Jennifer Thurston ruled that Joslin's claims cannot proceed in federal court at this stage because the Civil Service Reform Act provides a separate process for federal employees challenging workplace actions.

At the time of the dismissal, Joslin was still a probationary employee, a status that grants fewer employment protections than those available to tenured federal workers. Judge Thurston acknowledged that the framework offers limited avenues for probationary employees seeking to contest adverse decisions.

Yet she concluded that allowing probationary workers to bypass the system and head straight to federal court would create a situation where they enjoyed broader legal options than permanent employees.

Court records show Joslin has already filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel, the federal agency responsible for investigating prohibited personnel practices. The office previously declined a request to temporarily halt the termination while its investigation continued.

A final determination is expected in August 2026. The ruling leaves that administrative process as the primary battleground for the dispute.

A Flag Display That Triggered National Attention

The controversy stems from events on 20 May 2025, when Joslin helped hang a massive transgender pride flag from El Capitan, one of Yosemite's most recognisable landmarks.

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Joslin carried out the demonstration on a day off and was not working at the time.

Speaking previously about the display, Joslin said the message was simple.

'We're all safe in national parks,' they told The Associated Press.

Supporters viewed the protest as a visible expression of inclusion at a time of heightened political debate surrounding transgender rights in the United States. Critics questioned whether Yosemite's rules governing demonstrations had been followed.

The National Park Service ultimately cited the incident when dismissing Joslin.

According to the termination letter received in August 2025, the agency concluded that Joslin had failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct. The letter stated that the ranger had participated in a demonstration outside designated protest areas without obtaining the required permit.

'You participated in a small group demonstration in an area outside the designated protest and demonstration area without a permit ... and thus circumvented rules applicable to all park visitors,' the letter said.

Free Speech Claims Remain Unresolved

Joslin's lawsuit accused the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior and other federal defendants of violating constitutional protections, including the right to free speech.

The complaint alleged the dismissal was 'vindictive, retaliatory, intended to communicate disapproval of a particular point of view'.

According to court filings, Joslin argued that others had displayed flags on El Capitan without facing similar consequences.

Judge Thurston's ruling did not address those allegations directly. The court's decision focused solely on procedural grounds, meaning the central constitutional questions remain unanswered.

That unresolved element is likely to keep attention on the case as administrative proceedings continue.

Yosemite Tightened Rules After High-Profile Protests

The dispute unfolded against a backdrop of increasingly visible demonstrations inside Yosemite National Park.

Just one day after the transgender pride flag display, park officials introduced a new rule banning banners, signs and flags larger than 15 square feet in areas designated as wilderness or potential wilderness.

The restriction applies across roughly 94% of Yosemite, according to the park's website.

The policy followed another widely publicised protest earlier in 2025, when demonstrators hung an upside-down American flag from El Capitan in opposition to workforce reductions carried out under President Donald Trump's administration.

In a statement following the dismissal, Joslin said a return to Yosemite remains the ultimate goal.

'I have dedicated my life to caring for Yosemite National Park,' Joslin said. 'So it doesn't matter if it takes months or years to get back to working for Yosemite and the people who want to visit the park, I will fight as long as I have to.'