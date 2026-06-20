A 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested on Friday evening after five men were injured in a string of violent incidents across Edinburgh, with counter-terrorism officers now leading the investigation. Police Scotland confirmed the arrest was made at around 9:30 pm, and said there is no further threat to the public.

The attacks, which unfolded rapidly across multiple parts of the city, began at approximately 8:50 pm with reports of two men being hurt in the Sighthill area. According to Police Scotland's official statement, officers subsequently received further reports of incidents around retailers across the west and north of Edinburgh, with three more men attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk areas.

This is Hunter Foster, the white supremacy, KKK cop that shot and murdered Kohen Wiley, the one year old Black baby while working as a police officer.

Hunter Foster has a recorded history of conduct complaints, made by his fellow officers, of his use of racial slurs and… pic.twitter.com/sg8uZ5JMxU — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 20, 2026

Worshippers Targeted Near Mosque

The Scottish Association of Mosques said two of the victims were worshippers who had been attacked in a park after leaving Broomhouse mosque in the west of the city. Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) also confirmed that several of those injured were from the Muslim community.

The five victims were aged 22, 22, 24, 27, and 39. Three of the five required hospital treatment, though Police Scotland confirmed none of the injuries is life-threatening.

Videos circulated on social media appeared to show a shirtless man carrying a long weapon on the street and striking a restaurant door. A separate clip appeared to show the same man on the ground in the custody of a police officer. MEND said the footage showed the man shouting that he was 'protecting the country' from Muslims, accompanied by expletive-filled language targeting the Muslim community. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the footage.

'Profound Shock and Anger'

Omar Afzal, director of public affairs for the Scottish Association of Mosques, told The Scotsman that the attacks had shaken communities across the country. 'There is a profound sense of shock, alarm and anger within Muslim communities across Scotland today,' he said.

'These latest attacks are deeply disturbing. However, they do not exist in a vacuum. For years, Muslim communities have warned about the consequences of anti-Muslim hatred becoming normalised in public discourse. When prejudice is left unchallenged, it creates an environment in which some individuals feel emboldened to act on that hatred.'

MEND went further in its public statement, posted on Facebook, calling on Police Scotland to treat the attacks as 'Islamophobic, far right terror.' The group said the suspect's alleged words during arrest reflected rhetoric that had been 'pushed daily by politicians, pundits and online agitators.'

Swinney and Police Scotland Send Message of Unity

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said officers had responded to 'multiple reports of a fast-moving sequence of events across Edinburgh' before making the arrest. 'I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together,' she said.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney posted on X that he was 'deeply concerned' by the incidents, adding: 'There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country.'

I am deeply concerned by these incidents. There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the Government. https://t.co/AstebTf53D — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) June 20, 2026

Counter Terrorism Policing Scotland confirmed it is investigating the attacks alongside specialist colleagues and local officers, working under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. A major incident public portal has been set up for members of the public to submit information directly to officers.

The Edinburgh attacks come amid growing concern over anti-Muslim hostility across the United Kingdom. The British Muslim Trust, in a statement, said the incidents 'will send shockwaves through Muslim communities,' adding that through its work it consistently hears from people who say they are 'fearful, anxious and increasingly concerned for their safety.' The involvement of Counter Terrorism Policing Scotland signals that authorities are treating the sequence of events as potentially far more serious than an isolated public-order incident.