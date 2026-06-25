A newly released police transcript has revealed officers did not realise 18-year-old Henry Nowak had suffered a fatal stab wound until about eight minutes after arriving at the scene, despite the teenager repeatedly telling them he had 'been stabbed'.

The transcript, released to the BBC with the permission of Henry's family, records officers' response after the student from Chafford Hundred, Essex, was stabbed in Southampton in December 2025. It shows officers handcuffing Henry after accepting Digwa's false claim that he had been the victim of a racially motivated assault.

Henry repeatedly told officers he had 'been stabbed', but one officer replied, 'Don't think you have mate,' before restraining him. About eight minutes after arriving, officers discovered the chest wound while preparing him for emergency treatment.

Read more Henry Nowak Case: Why Police Handcuffed a Dying Teen and the Questions It Raises Henry Nowak Case: Why Police Handcuffed a Dying Teen and the Questions It Raises

Transcript Reveals Discovery of Fatal Wound

The transcript shows officers beginning CPR after Henry stopped breathing. As they prepared to use a defibrillator, a female officer requested a torch and scissors so his clothing could be cut away.

When his chest was exposed, officers discovered the stab wound. The transcript records one officer asking, 'Has he been stabbed there?' before another officer confirmed the injury. While continuing chest compressions, the officer responded: 'That makes it worse. He's got a stab... I'm pushing on a fucking stab wound.' Paramedics arrived moments later and took over treatment.

🚨 NEW: The police officers who handcuffed Henry Nowak took 8 minutes to realise he had been stabbed



MALE POLICE OFFICER: I’m not sure he’s breathing.



FEMALE POLICE OFFICER: (Checks for pulse in neck)



MALE OFFICER: He's not breathing.



FEMALE OFFICER: Right let's get the… — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 24, 2026

Medical evidence presented during Digwa's trial showed the knife wound had penetrated about 8cm into Henry's chest, causing extensive internal bleeding.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the pathologist's evidence at trial showed there was nothing officers could have done because the wound had caused extensive internal bleeding. The force said the pathologist concluded the injury was unsurvivable because of the location and severity of the wound. Resuscitation efforts continued for another 51 minutes before an emergency doctor pronounced Henry dead at 00:37 on 4 December 2025.

Judge Addresses Officers' Actions

Judge William Mousley KC said officers had been presented with what he described as a 'convincing but wholly false narrative'. He said the officer's reaction after discovering the wound showed he had been trying to do his best in difficult circumstances, adding that police often encounter people who falsely claim to be injured in an attempt to avoid arrest.

It took police officers 8 minutes to check Henry Nowak for stab wounds. When they realised he wasn’t breathing they did chest compressions over his clothes ONTO A STAB WOUND, somehow managing to make the situation even worse. — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) June 24, 2026

🚨💔 Bodycam footage released this week shows police arriving at the scene and handcuffing Henry Nowak as he lay on the ground bleeding heavily.



He repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed, but they initially treated him as the suspect based on the attackers claims.



Henry:… — Cat Brown 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚜🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@MrsBr0wn_82) June 1, 2026

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary apologised to Henry's family for the way he had been treated after officers failed to recognise his injuries. Chief Constable Alexis Boon described the bodycam footage as 'an absolute tragedy' and said it was difficult to watch.

Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for Henry's murder.

Investigations Continue

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing its investigation into the actions of the officers who attended the scene and is expected to publish preliminary findings in September. Separately, the Attorney General's Office has referred Digwa's 21-year minimum term to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme after receiving multiple requests for a review.

A full jury inquest is due to open at Winchester Coroner's Court on 20 September 2027 and will examine whether any act or omission by a police officer caused or contributed to Henry's death.