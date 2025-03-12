Eighteen years ago, Betsy Arakawa, wife of Gene Hackman, reached out to Dr Sherry Gaber, a renowned animal chiropractor known for restoring mobility in four-legged patients. In 2006, Arakawa sought a consultation at Gaber's Santa Fe clinic for one of the couple's rescued dogs, per reports from Hello Magazine.

The couple had a long history of adopting stray dogs, primarily German Shepherds, and caring for them at their New Mexico home. Given Dr Gaber's reputation, she became the primary veterinarian for all of Hackman's dogs, fostering a bond with the couple that lasted until their final days.

Dr Gaber's Theory on Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Deaths

Dr Gaber was familiar with the couple's three current dogs, including Zinna, who was tragically found deceased inside a crate near Arakawa's mummified body, according to Daily Mail. Recalling the couple's deep love for their animals, she found it implausible that Arakawa would have willingly left Zinna locked in her crate, fully aware that she wouldn't be able to release her.

'Betsy would never leave her dogs in jeopardy. Gene and Betsy used to joke about who spoiled their dogs more. Gene would say it was him, and Betsy would reply, "No, no, no. It's me,"' Gaber shared with the media outlet.

Initially, she considered the possibility of a 'Romeo and Juliet' scenario, where one could not bear to live without the other. However, upon learning that Zinna had been left in the crate, she reevaluated her theory. 'The only thing I can think of is that they were taking things out of their car, going in and out of the house, and then Gene's pacemaker stopped. He fell over, and Zinna, who was very close to Gene, got agitated,' she explained.

'Zinna had a very strong bond with Gene – some dogs respond more to male energy than female energy, so who knows how badly upset Zinna was, pawing him, licking his face, and wanting him to get up. And Betsy, in a moment of distress, placed Zinna in her crate.' Gaber further theorised that Arakawa then suffered a health crisis in the bathroom, leading to her death and leaving Zinna trapped inside, unable to escape.

Dr Gaber believes that the fact Zinna was found dehydrated and starving could be a crucial detail in understanding the timeline of the couple's tragic passing.

Gene Hackman's Official Cause of Death

According to IBTimes UK, Gene Hackman, the legendary Oscar-winning actor, passed away from coronary artery disease, with advanced Alzheimer's disease cited as a contributing factor. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, had died a week earlier from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare but severe respiratory illness caused by exposure to rodent droppings.

The New Mexico Medical Investigator's Office confirmed that Arakawa passed on 11 February, while Hackman died on 18 February. Investigators believe Hackman was unaware of his wife's passing due to his advanced Alzheimer's.

Dr Heather Jarrell, the state medical examiner, noted that Hackman had not eaten in days before his death, though there were no signs of dehydration. His body was found in a side room next to the kitchen, while Arakawa's was discovered in the bathroom. Pills were found scattered nearby, but officials have not confirmed whether they played a role in her death.

Investigators Rule Out Foul Play

Authorities conducted an extensive investigation to rule out potential causes such as carbon monoxide poisoning or gas leaks, both of which tested negative. A search warrant affidavit revealed that Hackman's walking cane and sunglasses were found nearby, suggesting he may have collapsed suddenly.

Despite the unusual circumstances, officials have confirmed that both deaths were the result of natural causes.