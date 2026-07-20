Vice President JD Vance and his wife, the second lady Usha Vance, have announced the birth of their fourth child, a boy named Alec Neel Vance. The arrival was confirmed on Sunday, with Usha Vance, who is 40 years old, having given birth at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The couple noted that both mother and baby are happy and healthy. Their three older children are reported to be overjoyed at meeting their new brother. The birth is the first for a sitting vice president in over 150 years.

Family Welcomes Alec Neel Vance

The couple issued a statement detailing the birth. 'We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,' it read. 'Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.'

Delivery took place at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The family praised the military doctors and the White House Medical Unit for their outstanding care during the process.

This personal milestone for the family follows their January announcement of the pregnancy, when they revealed they were expecting a son due in July. The Vances continue to manage their family alongside demanding public roles in the US administration.

Alec now joins his siblings Ewan, who was born in 2017, Vivek, born in 2020, and Mirabel in completing the family of four children.The Vances had previously shared the news of the expected arrival on social media, highlighting their excitement about the growing household. The announcement has drawn attention as a notable family event in the current administration.

Usha Vance At 40 Marks Personal Milestone

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Usha Vance is 40. She was born Usha Bala Chilukuri on 6 January 1986 in San Diego County, California. Her parents are immigrants from India who settled in the United States, with her father working as a mechanical engineer and lecturer at a university and her mother serving as a molecular biologist and provost at another institution.

Usha graduated summa cum laude from Yale University with a degree in history before completing a master's at Cambridge and then earning her law degree from Yale Law School.

It was there that she met JD Vance. She built a career in civil litigation and served as a law clerk to several federal judges before her husband's rise to the vice presidency. Since January 2025 she has served as second lady, attending official events and supporting her family's public life.

Her background in law and academia has informed her approach to public service.The birth of Alec comes during a year when she marks this significant personal age.

First Child Born To A Sitting Vice President In Over 150 Years

The birth carries historical importance. It is the first child born to a sitting vice president of the United States since 1870, when Schuyler Colfax and his wife had a son while he served under President Ulysses S Grant.

Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child! 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/2C4BkUOAi5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

Warm congratulations have been extended by the White House and by political figures from across the spectrum. The White House and other officials celebrated the family's happiness amid their public duties.

🚨 JUST IN: VP JD Vance and Second Lady Usha have welcomed a BABY BOY into the world



Their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Both mom and baby are doing great 🙏🏻



Now, it’s time for @karolineleavitt to fill in as VP, as JD requested 😂 pic.twitter.com/AD132Abdxj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 19, 2026

The occasion reflects the Vances' commitment to family life even as they undertake national responsibilities.The expanded family will continue to feature in the Vances' private sphere while they fulfil their official commitments in Washington.