As one of the most talked-about couples in modern American politics, US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance frequently find themselves under the media spotlight. Yet behind the high-stakes policy debates and grand official events lies a rapidly growing household navigating the unique challenges of life in the national spotlight.

The Vance Family Grows

A fresh addition has arrived for US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, who celebrated the birth of their fourth child this past weekend. In a joint Instagram announcement, the couple revealed that their new baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, made his entrance on Sunday morning.

'We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,' the couple wrote. 'Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.'

The couple expressed immense gratitude to the military healthcare staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for guiding them through the delivery. Praising the exceptional care they received, the pair said the dedicated professionals had been a tremendous blessing to them, adding that they felt profoundly thankful for everything done to support their family during this special time.

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The public first learned about the expanding family at the start of the year when the pair announced the pregnancy. Sharing the happy news on social media in January, they said both mother and baby were thriving and that everyone was looking forward to welcoming the new arrival towards the end of July.

Meet JD and Usha Vance's Four Children

The newborn's arrival shifts the focus to the broader Vance household, which had already grown into a lively family of five before the weekend's happy news. As the latest addition settles in, he joins a close-knit group of older siblings who are reportedly thrilled to take on their new roles as big brothers and a big sister. Long before stepping into the national political arena, the couple had already laid the foundations of their growing family with their three eldest children.

Before expanding their household once more, JD and Usha Vance were already raising three children together: their two older sons, Ewan and Vivek, and their daughter, Mirabel.

Who Are the Vance Couple's Older Children?

Details previously shared by People magazine shed light on the ages of the older Vance siblings. The couple first became parents with the arrival of their eldest son, Ewan, in June 2017, followed by their second son, Vivek, in February 2020. Their household grew once again when their only daughter, Mirabel, was born in December 2021.

Keeping Family Life Private

The couple have worked hard to give their children a normal upbringing away from the cameras and rarely bring them to public events. Because they guard their privacy so closely, the public rarely catches a glimpse of the children.

Despite this, the three older siblings caught the public's attention last year when they joined their parents for the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol. They were also spotted enjoying the celebratory parade that followed at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.