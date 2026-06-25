Usha Vance has offered her clearest explanation yet for why she has not followed her husband, US Vice President JD Vance, into the Catholic faith, telling CBS News that her own upbringing left her without the same desire to seek a different religion.

The comments were made during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, which aired this week, as JD Vance discussed his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. The book examines his conversion to Catholicism in 2019 and the role religion has played in shaping his personal life, political outlook, and marriage.

Different Paths to Faith

For context, the Vances have long been open about their interfaith marriage. Usha Vance was raised as a Hindu and has spoken previously about maintaining her own religious identity while supporting her husband's faith journey. Questions about whether she might eventually convert have resurfaced in recent years following remarks made by the vice president about his hopes that she might one day share his beliefs.

Speaking to journalist Robert Costa, Usha Vance distinguished her own experience and that of her husband, whose childhood has been widely documented as turbulent.

Read more Usha Vance Says She's 'Not A Hat Lady' When Asked if She Owns a MAGA Hat—Photos Suggest Otherwise Usha Vance Says She's 'Not A Hat Lady' When Asked if She Owns a MAGA Hat—Photos Suggest Otherwise

'I think in some ways it has been a very personal journey for him,' she said. 'I grew up in a household — a Hindu household, a very stable household — and I've not felt the same sense of need to seek something different that he has.'

Rather than describing a religious transformation of her own, she said her journey has centred on understanding her husband's faith and how it fits into their family life.

'I think the journey has been more in our relationship, right? Trying to understand where he is and the different ways he's thinking of things, how that fits into the life we have together, and less religious journey of my own.'

Usha Vance's Faith Differs From JD Vance's Search For Stability

The contrast between the couple's religious paths is closely tied to the different circumstances of their childhoods, according to their own accounts.

JD Vance told CBS News that he grew up in what he described as a 'very nontraditional household,' recalling periods when he was raised by his grandparents as well as his parents.

'There was a certain movement and chaos to my youth,' he said. 'And I do think that I was searching for something that, again, felt a little bit more rooted and felt a little bit more stable.'

His background has previously been outlined by the White House, which describes a childhood marked by financial struggles and family instability. According to the White House biography, his mother battled addiction, and his father was absent during much of his upbringing, while his grandparents played a significant role in raising him.

Usha Vance's experience was markedly different. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she was raised in Southern California as a Hindu and later built a distinguished legal career that included clerking for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Those different foundations appear to have shaped the couple's relationship with religion. While JD Vance embraced Catholicism as an adult, Usha Vance indicated she has never felt compelled to make a similar change.

Conversion Questions Continue To Follow Usha Vance

The issue of conversion has attracted attention before.

Last year, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, JD Vance acknowledged that he hoped his wife might one day be moved by the same faith that inspired him.

'Do I hope that eventually she is somehow moved by what I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that,' he said. He added, however, that free will meant her decision would not create a problem within their marriage.

Addressing those remarks directly in the CBS interview, Usha Vance suggested they had often been misunderstood.

'I think people have really cottoned onto the idea at one point that JD was interested in my conversion,' she said.

She argued that the comments should be viewed within the context of his religious beliefs rather than as pressure directed at her personally.

'Part of his faith is wanting to spread his faith,' she explained. 'But it's not like he's proselytizing to me every day.'

The couple, who have three children and are expecting a fourth in July, continue to navigate an interfaith marriage that has increasingly attracted public attention as JD Vance's political profile has grown.