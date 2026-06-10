Karmelo Anthony, the 19-year-old accused of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco Independent School District stadium in April 2025, will spend the next 35 years behind bars. This was after Anthony was found guilty of the crime at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas.

Following the verdict, the parents of Austin Metcalf gave their respective statements that were directed at Anthony. Both became emotional at the loss of their son, believing Austin had good things ahead of him had he not been killed.

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.



Anthony was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet.



He will be eligible for parole after half time served. pic.twitter.com/ULkshPPvd5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2026

'We will never know what our future could have been,' the mother, Meghan Austin said in a report by WFAA. 'For journalists, activists, this is a story. For our family, this is our reality.'

Jett Metcalf, the father of Austin, did not mince words over the death of his son. He stared down Anthony and scolded him, especially when the 19-year-old accused refused to look at him and other Metcalf family members in court.

'You can't look me in the eyes but you can stab my f–king son!' the elder Metcalf said.

Jett Metcalf admitted that his son's untimely passing was a tough burden to carry. However, he didn't hold back, admitting that he remained livid over how his son died.

'People think grief is sadness; it is not. It is rage. Pure unfiltered rage,' Jett Metcalf said, as he slammed his fist against the table in a fit of rage.

Read more Karmelo Anthony Trial Update: The Chilling Stadium Confrontation That Ended a 17-Year-Old's Life Karmelo Anthony Trial Update: The Chilling Stadium Confrontation That Ended a 17-Year-Old's Life

Murder vs Self-Defence Debate

For prosecutors, it was a murder case. However, defence attorneys begged to differ, believing what Karmelo did was out of self-defence.

But looking at the events that led to that unfortunate stabbing, the sequence and key elements in play somewhat tilted towards the prosecution's argument.

At the top of the list is the presence of Anthony at the Metcalf's school tent in the stadium bleachers at Frisco Memorial High School. According to the defence attorney Mike Howard in a CNN report, Karmelo ended up there because of the rain, but Metcalf allegedly told him to leave. When the then-17-year-old Anthony refused, both got into a scuffle that eventually led to the stabbing.

However, Howard's claims were missing certain details. According to witnesses present at the time, Anthony allegedly said at one point during the altercation: 'Touch me and see what happens.'

Another witness added that Metcalf responded by saying: 'I'm not going to fight you.'

The Deadly Pocket Knife

With things getting chippy and eventually out of hand, it was the use of a pocket knife that clearly changed the narrative. The same knife used in the fracas was found on the bleachers, the pointed object that ultimately claimed the life of Austin Metcalf. Anthony jogged away after the stabbing incident.

According to the testimony of Collin County Medical Examiner Dr Elizabeth Ventura, the 17-year-old was stabbed on the left side of his chest, and the knife perforated his right ventricle, which led to his death.

Beyond a skirmish that went wrong, the Anthony–Metcalf case went as far as crossing lines of racism. Anthony was Black and Metcalf was White. Activists and social justice groups made the case controversial, although prosecutor Bill Wirskye tried to play down that angle in a report by KTVT.

'This case has nothing to do with race. This case has nothing to do with self-defence,' he said. 'This was an unprovoked, unjustified murder. It is senseless.'

That reasoning was hardly accepted, with Anthony's supporters begging to differ.

It was an incident that could have been avoided amicably if only no altercation or use of a weapon had been involved. Now, one teenager is dead while another will spend most of his life in jail. Their lives went in different directions. However, both were clearly deprived of promising futures.