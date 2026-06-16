A GoFundMe campaign for the family of Jameson — a two-year-old dog fatally shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a New York Knicks championship celebration — has surpassed $100,000 (£79,000) in donations in less than 24 hours. The outpouring has come from thousands of strangers, with the fund still climbing as public anger over the 13 June incident continues to spread across social media.

The campaign, titled 'Justice for Jameson: Help Us Honor His Memory,' was set up by Jameson's family shortly after the shooting at their Canoga Park residential complex. The family wrote: 'On June 13th, 2026, 10 minutes after celebrating the Knicks championship win, our dog was fatally shot right outside our home. Jameson was 2 years old, and he was taken from us too soon. Anyone who's met Jameson would tell you he is the sweetest boy in the world. Please help us raise money to get Justice for Jameson and any cremation fees.'

Two Accounts, One Tragedy

Video footage of Marie Marseille on the ground holding a dying Jameson began circulating widely on social media, with the dog seen wearing a blue shirt — widely believed to be the Knicks jersey his family had dressed him in for the game. The clip has been viewed millions of times across platforms.

Marseille explained that she had been celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs with family and friends when two LAPD officers knocked on her door following a noise complaint. A neighbour had called police after hearing screaming from the flat, unaware the commotion was from Knicks celebrations.

Marseille said: 'Within that span of a few seconds, I see Jameson getting shot twice by the police officer. Then I [went] down on top of Jameson and watched him take his last breath.'

Her account differs sharply from the one put forward by the police. The LAPD stated that 'a large dog was by her side barking at the officers,' that she was asked to secure him, and that when she reopened the door, 'the dog exited the apartment' and 'charged at officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.'

Marseille pushed back on that version: 'Jameson wasn't baring his teeth, he wasn't growling, he wasn't aggressive, he wasn't barking. He was just moving toward the officer.'

'Everyone Loved That Dog'

Jeremiah Garcia, Marseille's son, said he had been watching the Knicks game at his girlfriend's nearby home when he FaceTimed his mother after the win. 'When I was on the phone, I heard two shots,' he said. He rushed home to find Jameson dead, still wearing the Knicks t-shirt they had dressed him in before the game.

Garcia said he 'would never dream' of Jameson lunging at anyone, including police officers, and described the dog as very playful. He and his family are now demanding justice and accountability from the officers involved.

'It's tearing my body apart, waking up and not having him at the foot of my bed,' Garcia told CBS Los Angeles. 'Everyone loved that dog.'

UPDATE—First exclusive interview with the woman whose family dog was shot & killed by the LAPD.



"He’s my baby," nurse Marie Marseille said through tears.



"It doesn’t make any sense to me. I can’t make sense of anything."



By — Gina Silva @ FOX 11 Los Angeles https://t.co/QtZPiIBHzp pic.twitter.com/KEy8gDTpTg — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) June 15, 2026

LAPD Force Investigation Division Reviews Shooting

The LAPD confirmed that Marseille cooperated with the investigation, and the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services responded to the scene to take custody of Jameson's remains. No officers have been reported as injured, and no charges have been announced at this stage.

The fatal shooting of Jameson has renewed debate over police use of force against animals. With some animal welfare organisations estimating as many as 10,000 pet dogs are killed by police each year in the US, Sherry Ramsey, director of Animal Cruelty Prosecutions for the US Humane Society, has said that cases of police shooting dogs have risen dramatically in recent years and that almost all of them could have been de-escalated.

The 'Justice for Jameson' fund, now past six figures, reflects grief for one family's loss — and a far wider demand for accountability.